Rivers Agency Makes Strategic Expansion Into Digital Media

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers Agency , an award-winning advertising agency and Certified Women’s Business Enterprise , announced today the expansion of its digital and media capabilities. Recently hired paid and organic media experts will work closely with the account team and the agency’s clients to advise on strategic planning, campaign execution and optimization.

“With AI and new platforms like Threads rapidly disrupting the media landscape, it’s essential to have digital experts embedded on the team,” said Lauren Rivers, founder and chief executive officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jaycie Greenberg and Nick “Holt” Adams who will help our clients navigate the latest trends, industry shifts and marketing opportunities.”

As the digital media strategist, Greenberg will advise on and oversee all paid media accounts. She has multiple Google certifications and deep experience with paid search and advertising on Google, Bing, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and display networks. Using Google Analytics and a host of other tools, she will closely monitor and optimize campaigns to align with each client’s goals.

“Digital media is one of the fastest changing areas in marketing,” said Greenberg. “It’s important we evolve along with updates happening on social platforms and in search algorithms. I’m excited to empower our clients with more control over their online performance.”

Complementing Greenberg’s area of expertise is digital analyst, Holt Adams who specializes in search engine optimization and all social media channels. He will conduct comprehensive keyword research, competitor analysis, website audits, and optimization to increase traffic, conversions and leads for all of the agency’s clients.

“There is an infinite amount of competition for eyes online,” noted Adams. “Every keyword and piece of content is an opportunity to capture people searching for your product or service and drive users to your website. Blending both organic and paid media is a highly effective way for brands to raise awareness while driving users down the decision funnel.”

Greenberg and Adams have joined Rivers Agency’s growing strategy team, led by chief creative officer, Sarah Owens.

“Data-driven insights are the basis of any strategic advertising campaign,” said Owens. “Integrating digital media experts into our team at the start of every project will allow us to build and efficiently target audience personas and explore unique creative opportunities and campaign executions that maximize our clients’ ROI.”

