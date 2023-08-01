vFunction Named Finalist in Computing Magazine Cloud Excellence Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the continuous modernisation platform, has been shortlisted as a Best Cloud Automation Solution in Computing Magazine’s 2023 Cloud Excellence Awards . The awards recognise the best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the top use cases from end-user firms.



“Cloud automation and architectural observability are essential building blocks for any organization faced with managing their technical debt and continuously modernizing their applications,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO of vFunction. “We are thrilled to be a finalist in Computing Magazine’s 2023 Cloud Excellence Awards.”

The award submission highlighted vFunction’s work with Correla, one of the largest UK-based product development and managed service providers serving the energy market, including National Grid. Correla selected vFunction and Wipro (a vFunction System Integrator partner), to modernise their suite of Gemini online applications that manage the transportation of natural gas in the UK. vFunction provided full dynamic and static code analysis of the ten million line Gemini application in just 10 days.

Function is a global company with resources in Israel, UK, and the US – and customers and partners worldwide.

The winners of the Cloud Excellence Awards will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

