JobNimbus Taps Wisetack to Offer Consumer Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobNimbus , a CRM software company for roofing contractors has partnered with Wisetack , the leading pay-over-time platform for in-person services, to provide transparent, consumer-friendly financing options to Americans. Contractors on the JobNimbus platform are now able to better support their customers by providing access to attractive financing options, with terms up to 60-months for those who qualify.



The process for both contractors and customers is simple. Contractors can quickly text a financing application to a customer at any point in their sales process. The customer provides simple information and, in under a minute, can see and select from up to six options. The process is seamless for contractors and their team as well. There is no need for paperwork or handling sensitive customer information.

"We operate with a clear objective: empower our contractors to be heroes in the eyes of their customers," said Ben Hodson, CEO and co-founder of JobNimbus. "When families decide to repair their homes, it is often a stressful time, both emotionally and financially. Our job is to give our contractors the tools needed to alleviate these pressures and enhance the overall experience– and to do so quickly for solo contractors and large franchises alike. This is why we partnered with Wisetack. They're able to quickly onboard our contractors no matter the size of their operation."

Wisetack allows roofing contractors to focus on their expertise, without missing out on potential sales. The pay-over-time platform is:

User Friendly: It’s easy to start, and Wisetack offers personal training and dedicated resources to help contractors integrate Wisetack into their sales process. Customers can check their options right from their own phone, in under a minute.

Transparent: With Wisetack, contractors can confidently offer this option to their customers because there are flexible monthly payment options, no hidden fees, and no impact on credit score to check eligibility.

“By partnering with JobNimbus, we’re able to support roofing businesses across the country,” said Bobby Tzekin, CEO and founder of Wisetack. “We recognize that running a roofing business is hard, particularly in times of economic uncertainty. Given our track record of helping merchants sell at least one additional job per week, we’re excited to see similar growth with JobNimbus contractors this year.”

To learn more about Wisetack, visit www.wisetack.com . And if you’re interested in learning more about JobNimbus roofing software, visit www.jobnimbus.com .

About Wisetack

Wisetack is the leading embedded platform for financing home services like plumbing and electrical, and has a rapidly growing presence in dental and elective medical care, as well as car repair. Wisetack partners with software companies to embed consumer financing options into their customer-facing applications through simple APIs. Wisetack merchants, many of whom are small businesses, rely on Wisetack to offer their customers affordable pay over time options at point of sale. Founded in 2018 in San Francisco by an experienced team of leaders in the financial services industry, Wisetack is backed by investors Insight Partners, Greylock, and Bain Capital Ventures. All payment options are subject to credit approval. Your terms may vary. Payment options through Wisetack are provided by its lending partners.

About JobNimbus

JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company specializing in roofing project management. Since its founding in 2013, JobNimbus has kept its mission to make contractors heroes by improving software functionality, expanding integration partnerships, and adding new features like financing, texting, reporting, and payment collection. For more information about JobNimbus, visit the company site at https://www.jobnimbus.com/.

