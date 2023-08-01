Sopheon Announces Integration With Pendo’s Product Experience Platform

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, today announced that Acclaim Products has integrated with Pendo, the all-in-one product experience platform. This powerful combination produces unparalleled insights and metrics into user experiences, which allows innovators to better understand and serve customers.



Pendo is the industry’s most comprehensive product experience platform. Featuring powerful software usage analytics along with in-app guidance and user feedback capabilities, Pendo enables even non-technical teams to deliver better product experiences to their customers or employees. It tracks user engagement data and helps product managers make decisions on where to invest time and effort to improve products.

“R&D teams need a complete picture of what users want, what they do, and how they feel in order to prioritize product improvements—customer feedback isn’t enough,” said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. “With access to product usage data, teams can see how users are interacting with a product and get to a starting point for where to make improvements. The integration with Acclaim Products will provide Sopheon customers deep insights into how users are interacting with their products and drive data-driven decisions to improve their products.”

Pendo user engagement data will now be imported automatically into Acclaim Products, updating the key performance indicators (KPIs) and, if applicable, also updating a product’s health score. In addition to the integration with Pendo, Acclaim Products also integrates with Google Analytics. These capabilities provide companies with a more comprehensive view of success progress and helps product managers make informed decisions and drive growth.

“By understanding how customers interact with a product, businesses can make better data-informed decisions,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “With user engagement data from Pendo and Google Analytics integrated directly into Acclaim Products, Sopheon users can now track and monitor historic user engagement data. This capability enables organizations to identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions that enhance the overall user experience.”

Sopheon’s software offerings support InnovationOps thinking and principles that help organizations with discovery management, product management, project management, portfolio management, and governance. Acclaim Products makes it possible to manage products throughout the entire life cycle by tracking product health, prioritizing trade-offs, informing stakeholders, and making decisions without having to spend hours cobbling information together. Acclaim Products is available for a free trial .

To learn more about how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders, and team members involved with innovation and product development to embrace change, visit our website at www.sopheon.com .

About Pendo

Pendo’s mission is to elevate the world’s experience with software. Pendo’s product experience platform allows companies to make product intelligence actionable with speed and scale, giving rise to a new generation of companies that put product at the center of everything. Pendo customers include the world’s leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Through Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events, and a podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product, and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s industry leadership was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by hundreds of blue-chip customers with over 137,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

