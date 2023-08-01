ManTech to Acquire Definitive Logic

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Definitive Logic, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and technology solutions to defense, homeland security and federal civilian agencies.



Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Definitive Logic leverages its more than 20 years of experience in providing advanced digital transformation services and technologies to drive successful mission outcomes with next generation innovation and technology. Definitive Logic is recognized as a trusted advisor to government customers and a leader in financial management, human capital, logistics and other mission support transformations. The acquisition will add more than 330 highly skilled and cleared employees to the ManTech team, expand ManTech’s suite of differentiated capability offerings in cloud, cyber, DevSecOps, data engineering and AI/ML and provide a distinguished set of technology partnerships.





“With mission expansion and technology cycles accelerating at speed, our government customers rely on ManTech to bring our mission knowledge with our mastery of high-tech, high-end engineering, cyber and data solutions to solve their toughest security challenges,” said ManTech CEO and President Matt Tait. “Definitive Logic’s differentiated consulting and tailored technology solutions will further advance ManTech’s mission-focused strategy – Bringing Digital to the Mission. We are very pleased to welcome their highly talented team, sophisticated capabilities and valued government customers.”

Definitive Logic Co-Founder and CEO Paul Burke said, “For more than 20 years, Definitive Logic has earned its reputation as a trusted partner of government change agents. We are proud of the transformation outcomes we have consistently delivered for the warfighter and taxpayer and are thrilled to double down on innovation and expand our capabilities as part of ManTech. We are very excited to join ManTech, a recognized leader with shared passions, values and commitment to customer missions and employee advancement. We look forward to capitalizing on the significant growth that both our company and employees will enjoy as part of a combined platform with enhanced scale, breadth, resources and career opportunities.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and is expected to be completed by early fall.

About Definitive Logic

Definitive Logic (DL) is a Federal leading Digital Transformation consultancy with 20+ years and an 88% success rate leading Federal transformation programs in our history. DL fields automation, analytics and integration solutions that save time, money and manpower and consistently delivers positive return on investment (ROI) for the warfighter and taxpayer. DL’s culture of innovation, collaboration and caring is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post (8-time winner, #1 Midsize 2021) and Virginia Business Best Places to Work (10-time winner, #1 Midsize 2019).

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

