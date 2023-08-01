Applied Systems Honored as a Winner of the 65th Annual IMCA Showcase Awards

University Park, IL., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that its 2022 Applied Net conference, the annual world’s largest insurance tech conference, was recognized as a winner of the 65th Annual Insurance Marketing and Communications Association (IMCA) Showcase Awards. Applied Net 2022 won bronze in the In-Person Conference/Seminar category for its more than 240 educational sessions, 85 exhibitors, and 250 speakers over 4 days, drawing in more than 4,000 attendees.

Applied Net is the world’s largest insurance tech conference, hosted by Applied Systems and Applied Client Network, the global technology community of Applied Systems users. This annual, four-day conference brings together agents, brokers, insurers and technology companies to participate in interactive education sessions, network with one another, and get an insider’s look at new products and innovations across the growing Applied portfolio. Judges applauded Applied Net, calling it a “big stage event with strong attendance,” a notable feat following the decline of in-person conferences due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMCA Showcase Awards recognizes the most effective and innovative work from the best minds in insurance marketing and communications. These awards programs are designed to recognize individuals, teams, and companies that reflect the best of what our industry has to offer. Entries were eligible for a gold, silver or bronze award based on scores received from a panel of judges. This year's entries were the most competitive in Showcase Awards history, with 124 awards in 53 distinct categories.

“Applied Net is a great collaboration with our Client Network and our pinnacle event every year, bringing to life our investment in innovation through education and networking,” said Courtney Rains, chief marketing officer, Applied Systems. “Our 2022 conference was our first in-person conference since the pandemic, and to return with our best attendance numbers is a testament to the power of coming together in person to learn, connect and grow to ensure we continue to push the insurance industry forward together – year after year.”

