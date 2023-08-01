EnterpriseDB (“EDB”) Names Former Microsoft Executive and CEO of Wind River Kevin Dallas as Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”), the leader in accelerating Postgres® in the enterprise, today announced that Kevin Dallas has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Dallas succeeds EDB President, CEO & Chairman of the Board Ed Boyajian, who will remain on the company’s Board of Directors.



Over the past 15 years, Boyajian has led EDB to become the largest contributor to PostgreSQL code and the leading provider of enterprise-grade products and solutions, serving more than 1500 customers worldwide. During that same time, Postgres has risen in popularity to become the #1 most popular, admired and desired database by developers, surpassing all other databases as the leader in the Stack Overflow 2023 Developer Survey. Postgres is the leading open source database in an $80 billion market and is built to accelerate innovation and modernize database infrastructure.

In the intelligent systems economy, businesses and governments worldwide are looking to unlock the power of data through a combination of Postgres and artificial intelligence technologies. Adopted by global 2000 companies for both mission-critical and new digital experience applications, EDB is uniquely positioned to lead in this space.

“Under Ed’s leadership, EDB has modernized the Database Management Systems of customers around the world with its advanced innovation in Postgres," said Dallas. "It is an honor and a privilege to step in and lead the company's next phase focused on the intersection of data and AI. The growth opportunity ahead is significant, and we continue to drive innovation to accelerate our customers’ digital transformations. I look forward to working with our talented team, the Board, Bain Capital and Great Hill Partners to realize the company’s full potential in the growing intelligent systems economy.”

Dallas brings three decades of experience driving digital innovation and growth at technology companies, most recently as CEO at Wind River, a TPG portfolio company. As CEO, Dallas accelerated the software company’s growth culminating in its $3.5 billion acquisition by Aptiv in 2022. Previously, Dallas spent nearly 25 years with Microsoft, where he most recently served as the corporate vice president for cloud and AI business development. Prior roles demonstrated his customer-focused approach to delivering advanced intelligent cloud and edge product innovation, and enabling customer digital transformation.

Dallas is the recipient of the 2022 Gold Stevie Award, American Business Award, Entrepreneur of the Year, and the 2022 Globee Awards Gold Winner for Executive of the Year.

“We are grateful for Ed’s leadership and all he has done to drive innovation, foster strategic partnerships and position the company for accelerated growth,” said Max de Groen, Partner, Bain Capital Private Equity. “As we look to the future, Kevin is a transformative leader with extensive experience driving innovation, profitable growth and creating new markets for some of the world’s largest and most impactful technology companies.”

“Ed has built EDB into the market leader in Postgres; at the same time, Postgres has risen to become the world’s most sought-after database. That is not a coincidence,” said Drew Loucks, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. “Kevin’s extensive experience across technology companies and forward-leaning approach to innovation make him the ideal leader to chart EDB’s future.”

Following last year’s majority growth investment from Bain Capital Private Equity, which helped fuel innovations in EDB’s Postgres and Cloud offerings, and the continued sponsorship of Great Hill Partners, the appointment of Dallas is another step to accelerate scalable, profitable growth for the company.

"After 15 years of leading EDB, and 54 quarters of consecutive growth, I’m incredibly proud of this company, our employees, the innovation we’ve driven, and our impact on customer success,” noted Boyajian. “We’ve built EDB into a great company, and my decision to step forward and focus on board work ushers in a new phase in the company’s evolution. Kevin is a phenomenal leader, and we are confident that we’ve made the right choice to guide EDB towards an extraordinary future ahead.”

