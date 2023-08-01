Rapsodo Offers Premium Members the Chance to Win a Free Lesson from World-Class Coach, Claude Harmon III

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the company known for helping athletes achieve their maximum potential by providing advanced data in real time, announces a contest to give golfers the chance to win a free virtual golf lesson from one of Golf Digest’s Top 50 Best Teachers in America, Claude Harmon III.



The competition, dubbed the August Rapsodo Performance Combine Contest, will officially start on August 1st, and run throughout the month. To enter, owners of Rapsodo’s newest launch monitor, the MLM2PRO ™, or its predecessor, the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) that reside in the US and Canada (excluding Quebec), simply have to use the Rapsodo Combine feature and complete a session at least once in August. Each session completed will be counted as a separate entry, so users that take more one Combine in August will have a higher chance of winning.

The Rapsodo Combine is an award-winning feature available for MLM2PRO™ or MLM owners who have a Rapsodo premium membership for their respective device, and allows users access to more product features, metrics and data insights. The practice platform is a standardized experience allowing users to take short skills tests to identify their performance strengths and weaknesses. It gamifies practice, by requiring the golfer to constantly change their target length. The Rapsodo Combine was created by Rapsodo Golf as well as Dr. Sasho MacKenze, golf’s foremost biomechanist and a trusted Rapsodo Advisor. The test is done in 24 swings and typically completed in less than 20 minutes. At the end of the evaluation, the golfer is provided with a score, which helps users better understand their strengths and weaknesses, so there is clarity on which aspects of their game need to improve the most.

“Rapsodo has created extremely valuable yet affordable launch monitors that golfers at any stage can gain significant insight from, and I take great pride in standing behind these products,” Claude Harmon III said. “The Combine feature is extremely effective, and it’s something I leverage with my own students. I look forward to working with and sharing advice with these winners as well and hope this contest encourages more Rapsodo users to utilize this tool.”

Combine is included free for the first year of any MLM2PRO purchase. Additionally, MLM users can access the Combine feature when they join the MLM Premium Membership program, which is available for $99.99 per year.

