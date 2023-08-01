Hippocratic AI Announces Founding Partner Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hippocratic AI has announced the formation of its Founding Partner Program. The program involves leading health systems and digital health companies in both the United States and Canada, including HonorHealth, Cincinnati Children’s, Universal Health Services (UHS), SonderMind, Vital Software, Capsule, and Canada's ELNA Medical Group, who will play an integral role in developing Hippocratic AI’s technology.



“Across our large network of locations, both nationally and internationally, we recognize that global issues facing healthcare today – such as access to care, staffing challenges, consumer expectations and the need for operational efficiencies – will only grow over time,” said Marc D. Miller, President & CEO of United Health Services. “Partnering with Hippocratic AI promises to be game-changing, as we together seek to develop, validate and leverage technologies that will evolve how individuals interact with service providers, and in our industry, transform and improve the way healthcare is delivered.”

Hippocratic AI is building the industry’s first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) designed specifically for healthcare, with an initial emphasis of non-diagnostic, patient-facing applications. To build a safer LLM, Hippocratic AI has implemented a multi-faceted approach in creating its product, including: outperforming GPT-4 on over 100 healthcare certifications, training on healthcare specific vocabulary, reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) via healthcare professionals, and working closely with industry experts to verify the model is truly safe.

"We are looking forward to building with Hippocratic AI the tools that will have the biggest impact on improving mental health access, utilization, and outcomes. This work is critical to individuals' ability to improve their mental health and wellness, as well as empowering clinicians to deliver even higher quality care,” said Mark Frank, CEO and Co-founder, SonderMind

The founding partners will play a pivotal role in ensuring safety and shaping Hippocratic AI. Over the course of their partnerships, they will:

Guide the development of the model

Participate in Data Governance and Model Safety committees

Establish use cases

Engage their medical professionals in conducting RLHF

Validate clinical and patient safety



As the teams who currently perform the tasks being considered for Hippocratic AI’s initial use cases, the founding partners are best positioned to determine the model’s readiness for deployment. Each brings expertise, a commitment to safety and innovative spirit, and an eagerness to contribute to the development of Hippocratic AI.

"I've been working with AI for years, and understand the importance of models that are trained on specific inputs," said Aaron Patzer, CEO of Vital Software and founder of the top consumer finance app Mint.com. "There are safe and effective ways to use LLMs like GPT-4 in healthcare today, but ultimately there is a growing need for LLMs that are built, trained, and monitored specifically for healthcare. For us at Vital, partnering with Hippocratic AI means we can more easily build certain functionality for our suite of care experience software in ways that would have otherwise proven to be a challenge."

"With large language models growing across industries, we are witnessing a technological advancement unlike anything seen in our lifetimes. Bringing this technology to healthcare, in particular, requires an acute understanding of safety and the unique challenges of caring for patients," said Dr. Jim Whitfill, SVP and Chief Transformation Officer at HonorHealth. "As caregivers ourselves, our team at HonorHealth is thrilled to partner with Hippocratic AI to harness the power of innovation. Together, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

“Our vision is to make healthcare accessible at a scale we’ve never seen before,” said Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. “Only through the use of LLMs can we get there. These partners are innovative leaders who each have the visions to see that LLMs can radically improve access while deeply understanding that much work needs to be done to ensure safety. It is an honor to work alongside them.”

Hippocratic AI intentionally sought a diversity of thought and expertise for their Founding Program. These partners represent large health systems, patient constituencies, digital health providers, mental health, and children’s health. Some partners have also chosen to invest in Hippocratic AI. As shareholders, they will have additional oversight of the model.

“At General Catalyst, we’re firm believers in the power of radical collaboration to transform healthcare,” said Daryl Tol, Head of Health Assurance Ecosystem at General Catalyst. “Our health assurance ecosystem — comprised of 15 hospital systems and dozens of companies worldwide — merges industry leaders from healthcare, tech, and venture under a shared vision for a more accessible and equitable model of care. This network is deeply interested in the power of LLMs to address staffing shortages and improve care quality, which is why we invested in Hippocratic AI and are thrilled to foster its strategic partnerships supporting their mission to create the safest LLM for healthcare. Each founding partner brings expertise that will be pivotal in training and testing the model. We believe these hospital systems also have the incredible opportunity to be early adopters and shapers of this innovative technology.”

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was founded by a group of physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI received $50M in seed financing from two of the pioneering healthcare investors in Silicon Valley: General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz. For more information on Hippocratic AI’s performance on 100+ Medical and Compliance Certifications, go to www.HippocraticAI.com

About Capsule

Capsule is rebuilding the pharmacy industry from the inside out with an emotionally resonant experience and technology that enables customized outcomes for doctors, hospitals, insurers, and manufacturers. Capsule has designed every aspect of the pharmacy experience to give consumers and partners the peace of mind of having their health looked after. Capsule is available in dozens of cities nationwide.

About Cincinnati Children’s

Cincinnati Children’s ranks No. 1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 listing of Best Children’s Hospitals. In addition, Cincinnati Children’s was recognized as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune in 2023. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children’s is a nonprofit, comprehensive pediatric health system that is internationally recognized for improving child health and transforming delivery of care through research, education, and innovation. Nearly one-third of Cincinnati Children’s more than 18,500 employees are engaged in research. Additional information may be found at CincinnatiChildrens.org .

About ELNA Medical Group

ELNA Medical Group is Canada’s largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 1.6 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a seamlessly integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve and optimize access to quality care, ELNA empowers patients and practitioners by leveraging and building state-of-the-art technologies, with a focus on AI-powered systems, and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders to provide better outcomes for Canadians. ELNA combines its best-in-class medical offering with access to premier diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical testing for more than three decades.

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With nearly 14,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com .

About SonderMind

SonderMind provides accessible, personalized mental health care that produces high-quality outcomes for individuals. SonderMind's individualized approach to care starts with using innovative technology to help people not just find a therapist, but find the right, in-network therapist for them. From there, SonderMind's clinicians are committed to delivering best-in-class care to all people by focusing on high-quality clinical outcomes. To enable our clinicians to thrive, SonderMind defines care expectations while providing tools such as clinical note-taking, secure telehealth capabilities, outcome measurement, messaging, and direct booking. Learn more at sondermind.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Universal Health Services

One of the nation’s largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, UHS has been perennially recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune and consistently ranked on Forbes’ Global 2000 World’s Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company’s founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS operates, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, physician networks and various related services located in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

About Vital Software

Vital is on a mission to build software that gives more control, clarity, and predictability to any emergency department visit or hospital stay. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), Vital transforms complex health record data into intuitive web apps that engage and empower over one million patients per year, with no downloads or passwords required. With Vital, patients can better understand progress toward discharge, request service and comfort items, set goals, view labs, share health status with family, book follow-up care, and more. Vital helps over 100 hospitals across the country improve patient satisfaction, grow and retain patient loyalty, achieve better clinical outcomes, and reduce workload for staff.

Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer) and Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech and more. For more information, please visit vital.io or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .