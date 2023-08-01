Object Management Group Partners with AVIXA to Produce ‘Transform! @ InfoComm 2024’

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) has partnered with AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, to co-locate a new digital transformation event with InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the brand ‘Transform! @ InfoComm 2024’, OMG and AVIXA will host a technical program along with a dedicated conference and networking opportunities focused on digital transformation and the impact of AI on June 12-14, 2024, during InfoComm.

“Many of our senior technology and engineering professionals are leading digital transformation efforts at commercial, government, and academic institutions across many industries,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of OMG. “Cloud computing, AI - including machine learning and generative AI - digital twins, and other solutions are all part of this technology mix just as they are becoming critical to the AV industry represented by AVIXA. We see a natural synergy between the enterprise need for digital transformation and the skill sets that InfoComm attendees bring to the table and look forward to bringing our two communities together for the first time in Las Vegas next June.”

“Enterprises of all descriptions are adopting digital solutions at an increasingly rapid pace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “As professional AV and collaboration tools become part of a larger ecosystem of enterprise technologies, it’s critical that our industry embraces the rush toward digital transformation and the challenges and opportunities it represents. We’re thrilled to be partnering with OMG to bring this new and exciting program to InfoComm 2024.”

The InfoComm 2024 team are taking inquiries for exhibit and sponsorship opportunities for ‘Transform @ InfoComm 2024’. Additional information on the event’s conference program will be available over the coming weeks.

InfoComm 2024 takes place June 8-14 (exhibits 12-14) at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit www.infocommshow.org.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit avixa.org.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 28th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About OMG

When tech organizations, governments, and academia need to solve discrete pieces of a technology puzzle or discuss matters of common interest, they often seek to join or form a consortium. Since 1989, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) has created and nurtured a productive community with common technology interests and problems to resolve. OMG communities include Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), BPM+ Health, Consortium for Information and Software Quality™ (CISQ™), Digital Twin Consortium®️ (DTC), Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™), OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO®), and Responsible Computing (RC™). OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor neutral. Visit OMG.

