BCD Power IC Market Surges with a 6.9% CAGR till 2031: Driven by Soaring Demand in Consumer Electronics and Electric Vehicles - TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global BCD power IC market was valued at US$ 10.2 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Growth of the consumer electronics industry and rise in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) are fueling the BCD power IC market. Increase in miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to augment market growth during the forecast period.

Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) technology offers various advantages such as reduced electromagnetic interference, improved reliability, and smaller chip area. This has led to extensive usage of the technology in power management of electronic devices. BCD technology is utilized in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45987

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 10.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 19.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 186 Pages Market Segmentation By Process Node, Process, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Diodes Incorporated, Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Renesas Electronics Corporation), Infineon Technologies AG, Magnachip, NXP Semiconductors, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Rohm Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Key Findings of Study

Growth of Consumer Electronics Sector Fueling Market Expansion – Demand for electronic products in the consumer electronics sector has been at an all-time-high post the peak of COVID-19. Increase in popularity of 5G and related telecommunication technologies is expected to fuel the sales of smartphones and electronic gadgets.

The volume of shipment of 5G smartphones in increasing across the world. A typical 5G smartphone can accommodate up to eight power-management chips in comparison to two to three in 4G phone. Thus, surge in demand for consumer electronics is expected to fuel market development during the forecast period.

Increase in Sales of EVs – EVs and autonomous vehicles generally incorporate Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and Advanced Driver-assistance System (ADAS). Therefore, demand for power management solutions is high in the automotive sector.

Electrification in the automotive sector has led to significant investment in the silicon wafer technology. Governments across the world are supporting electrification of vehicles to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and decrease carbon emissions. Key automakers are investing significantly in the development and manufacture of EVs. This is projected to augment market size in the near future.

Get Full Access of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=45987<ype=S

BCD Power IC Market Trends – BCD technology enables high power density in tight spaces. This can be ascribed to the ability of BCD ICs to withstand higher voltage and current compared to the ones made from other manufacturing processes such as CMOS or NMOS. Hence, BCD ICs are well-suited for automotive and portable electronics applications, which require a higher level of power efficiency.

BCD technology provides other benefits such as excellent performance at high temperatures and low cost. This is driving vendors in the BCD power IC market to leverage the technology for the development of BCD power ICs that are more failsafe and robust.

Growth Drivers

Growth of consumer electronics sector and miniaturization of electronic components are fueling the BCD power IC market

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global BCD power IC industry during the forecast period. The region held the leading market share in 2021. Expansion of the consumer electronics industry and presence of key vendors are fueling market statistics in the region.

The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of major integrated device manufacturers in the region. Growth of the industrial and automotive sectors, rise in focus on energy-efficient devices, and stringent energy conservation regulations are fueling the market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is fragmented, with the presence of large well-established manufacturers and smaller specialized manufacturers.

Prominent players in the BCD power IC market include Diodes Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Rohm Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Magnachip, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45987

The BCD power IC market has been segmented as follows:

Global BCD power IC Market, by Process Node

Below 40 nm

40 nm

90 nm

0.13 μm

0.16 μm

0.18 μm

0.30 μm

Above 0.30 μm

Global BCD power IC Market, by Process

High-voltage BCD

High-density BCD

Global BCD power IC Market, by Application

Motor Drives

Power Management

DC- DC Converters

LED Drivers

Communication Devices

Others

Global BCD power IC Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT& Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Utilities

Others



Global BCD power IC Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com