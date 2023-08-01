Cycode Leads Code to Cloud Shift with 200% Y-o-Y Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , the leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform for code to cloud, today announced its 200% year-over-year revenue growth and the expansion of its executive team, scaling go-to market operations and customer success driven by significant F100 adoption and deployments. Joining Cycode as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) is Seth Robbins, former CRO of HYPR, the leading independent provider of passwordless authentication of the global 2000, and new SVP of Marketing Ronen Shetelboim, former VP of Marketing at Tessian, the leader provider of business email compromise.



Cycode achieved 200% year-over-year revenue growth and attributes this success and rapid momentum to its continuous innovation and dedication to security, engineering and DevOps teams, landing top Fortune 100 company customers. Cycode has become a major market disruptor being a purpose-built solution for code to cloud with their ASPM platform to provide DevSecOps teams with visibility, prioritization, context and remediation to secure development from code to cloud—faster.

“The momentum Cycode is experiencing serves as a clear testament to our mission in tackling AppSec challenges related to code to cloud, building a highly effective solution for developers and bridging the gaps between developers and security teams. In the last 12 months, Cycode has gained widespread adoption,” said Lior Levy, co-founder and CEO of Cycode. “We take pride in our platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge security measures with a developer-friendly approach, enabling organizations to accelerate software delivery without compromise in a code-to-cloud environment.”

In addition to achieving significant revenue growth, Cycode has welcomed two accomplished executives. As the newly appointed CRO, Robbins will serve as an integral part of Cycode’s team. He brings a proven record of building and leading high-performance sales teams and is renowned for implementing effective strategies to enhance alignment across all revenue-related functions. Notably, during Robbins’ tenure at HYPR, the company experienced astonishing growth and established itself as the leader in passwordless authentication with tremendous field continuity. Before his time at HYPR, Robbins served as the VP of Field Operations at Fireglass. The company experienced remarkable growth during his tenure before being acquired by Symantec for a quarter of a billion (now Broadcom).

Prior to Fireglass, Robbins served as the VP of Sales, NA East & EMEA at Bromium, Inc., a pioneering company in isolating and defeating end-user-based advanced threats. Joining Bromium in its pre-revenue phase, he played a pivotal role in propelling the company's growth to $25 million in 2015. Under his leadership, Robbins' sales team was instrumental in generating 80% of the company's revenue and securing key customer acquisitions, including some of the world's largest enterprises.

"The problem that Cycode is solving is a CEO problem. All companies are becoming software companies, said Robbins. “Organizations are looking to deliver software faster without security compromise in this code to cloud world, and Cycode has proven they are more than in the conversation."

Equally impressive, Shetelboim, the new SVP of Marketing at Cycode, brings to the team an exemplary record in strategic marketing leadership and a profound understanding of the cybersecurity industry with expertise in enterprise B2B SaaS. Notably, during his tenure at Tessian, the company's revenue grew 4x. As a pioneer in the human layer security category, Tessian thrived under Ronen's marketing leadership with his team contributing to a remarkable 65% of the company's pipeline.

Before joining Cycode, Shetelboim held various influential marketing leadership positions at Jobvite, where his contributions helped drive the company's revenue to grow 8x and culminated in a successful acquisition.

"I am excited to be a part of Cycode’s team, where the founders themselves are developers,” said Shetelboim. “While many companies target developers, they often fall short in providing a solution that encompasses all aspects—from workflow efficiency to user experience and adoption. Cycode has taken a unique approach by building a solution that not only caters to developers but is also designed by developers, with an emphasis on collaboration with security teams to ensure a seamless and secure experience for all."

It is worth noting that Shetelboim's expertise extends beyond the corporate sphere. Prior to his venture in the U.S, he served with distinction in Israel's prestigious 8200 unit, adding to his wealth of knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity domain.

“We are delighted to welcome two accomplished executives, Seth Robbins as our new CRO and Ronen Shetelboim as SVP of Marketing,” said Lior Levy. “With their proven abilities and exceptional achievements, we are confident that they will both play significant roles in shaping Cycode’s success and leadership in the AppSec market.”

Cycode is showcasing its Application Security Posture Management capabilities at this year’s Black Hat Conference on August 9-10. Stop by booth #1875 to learn more or sign up to meet with the executive team here .

Book a demo of Cycode’s all-in-one AppSec platform here .

About Cycode

Cycode is a leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that scales and standardizes AppSec without slowing down the business. The security first, developer-friendly platform enables enterprises to deliver software fast without compromising on security. With Cycode’s built-in ASPM, security teams can eliminate context switching, amplify visibility, prioritize and eliminate risk to ensure end-to-end, code to cloud coverage, leaving no room for attacks to go unnoticed. Backed by tier-one investors, Insight Partners and YL Ventures, the series-B company has raised $80M and boasts a number of the top global Fortune 100 customers in the world that are gaining immediate value.