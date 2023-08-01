Acuity International Announces New VP of Construction Management

RESTON, Va., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity International , a leading provider of process and technology-based medical, engineering, and mission services and solutions to government and commercial clients, today announced that Tom Fletcher has been appointed as VP of Construction Management. Fletcher previously served as the Direct Feed Low Activity Waste (DFLAW) Program Manager and the Federal Project Director (FPD) for the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant (WTP) for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Environmental Management Office of River Protection (EM-ORP).



“Tom Fletcher is a fantastic addition to our Build division, comprising Program & Construction Management, Munitions Response & Demilitarization Services and Operational Improvement,” said Tony Corbi, CEO of Acuity International. “His extensive government experience and proven track record in successfully managing and executing sensitive projects of all scales will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Fletcher brings over 21 years of federal service to his new role. He started his federal career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla district and most recently lead the largest and most complex DOE capital clean-up project: the WTP on the Hanford Site. Fletcher has been the DFLAW program manager and WTP Federal Project Director simultaneously for over four years, steering the organization through significant improvements related to nuclear safety, quality, and project delivery. Fletcher played a significant role in the WTP project having a melter reach operating temperature, a key milestone which is critical to environmental restoration on the Hanford Site.

Fletcher holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Washington State University and is a licensed professional engineer.

About Acuity International

Acuity International provides process and technology-based critical services to government and commercial enterprises around the world. As global problem-solvers, Acuity implements purpose-built frameworks, repeatable processes, and enabling technology to accelerate time-to-value. Acuity International is comprised of three business practices: 1) CARE for driving a healthy and compliant workforce and providing comprehensive emergency response; 2) BUILD for providing cost engineering and construction management services and delivering munitions response/demilitarization services; 3) and SECURE for delivering mobile and static security services, and end-to-end critical facilities management. For more information, visit acuityinternational.com.



Acuity International is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and employs approximately 3,200 people in more than 30 countries.

