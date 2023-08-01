Global Icon Kylie Jenner Is Welcomed into the Bratz® Pack in the Biggest Collaboration This Year as the Brand Launches its First-Ever Celebrity Bratz Collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest-growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, announced today a collaboration between its popular fashion doll brand Bratz® and star and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner. Together, the generation-defining duo is launching the first-ever celebrity Bratz collection that reimagines the pop culture queen herself as a Bratz doll. Beginning with the new Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles, the full line will be released over the coming weeks. The Bratz x Kylie collection gives Kylie the classic Bratz treatment, while also pulling inspiration from her personal style and most iconic fashion moments.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” said Kylie Jenner. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!”

Since its release in 2001, the influence of Bratz is unmistakable, taking hold of today’s cultural zeitgeist with its dedicated fans and dynamic designs. The success of its recent high-end designer collaborations and viral, pop-culture infused social content has allowed Bratz to enter all new territory and continue its expansion into the fashion and beauty space and beyond. And now, in a historic first for the brand, Bratz is partnering with one of the world’s biggest celebrities.

“This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” said Bratz Creative Director, Jasmin Larian. “Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

On shelves beginning August 1 for a limited time only, the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles will kick off the partnership. The line of miniature collectibles includes six Bratzified Kylie minis to collect, each from key moments in her life. The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles will feature two different package designs increasing collectability for Bratz and Kylie fans. Each capsule comes with a Kylie Mini Bratz and an accessory, and features blind packaging designed in a foil-wrapped twist on the classic Bratz trapezoid, appealing to collectors, unboxers, and novelty enthusiasts alike. Accessories include a cruiser in exclusive colors featuring Kylie’s signature across the side, Norman, one of Kylie’s beloved Italian greyhounds that’s been miniaturized in an all-new sculpt, and more. The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles join the greater Mini Bratz line, originally introduced in 2022, and are just a mini taste of what’s to come.

Fans can expect more from the powerhouse brands and are encouraged to keep an eye on social media for more drops, with highly anticipated Bratz x Kylie fashion dolls coming this Fall with pre-order expected September 1.

“We’ve been hard at work with Kylie and her team to ensure the dolls are as authentic and meticulously designed as possible. With both Bratz and Kylie at the helm, we knew the collections had to exude authenticity,” said Chelsea Green, Art Director, Bratz.

The Bratz x Kylie collections meet the demand for highly collectible toys marketed for fans of all ages and cater to both brands’ die-hard fandom, whether you’re a Bratz fan, a Kylie fan or just a lover of all things pop culture. Adult consumers at the intersection of culture and nostalgia, commonly known as kidults, have recently influenced a rising trend of dolls and miniatures. Now, the brands are together inviting fans into the lighthearted, fashion-forward dreamscape of Kylie Jenner as a Bratz girl.

The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles are available globally August 1, 2023 online and in-stores at select Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy’s, Walgreens, and Bratz.com. Stay tuned for the fashion doll drop and even more exciting announcements to come in the world of Bratz, including one-of-a-kind fan immersion experiences. Follow along for news and exclusive content on Bratz.com, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Attachment