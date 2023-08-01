IntelliTrans’ Karen Howlett Named to Global Trade’s Women in Logistics 2023 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces that Operations Manager, Karen Howlett, is named to Global Trade’s magazine Women in Logistics 2023. Karen is one of ten women chosen for this prestigious award; winners were selected based on their shining example of pushing the logistics and supply chain industry forward.



“This is truly an honor for Karen and IntelliTrans as she drives innovation, improves efficiency, reduces costs, betters customer service, and helps make the supply chain more sustainable and diverse for our clients,” says Brian Cupp, Director of Operations, IntelliTrans. “Not only is Karen invaluable for our customers, but she also likes to help her team develop their careers while also helping them manage customer challenges.”

“Wow,” says Karen Howlett, Operations Manager at IntelliTrans. “I am super honored, but I owe it all to this amazing company and the team of folks that help me do what I do best each day.”

Karen started at IntelliTrans as a part-timer but soon moved to oversee a team of thirty customer service reps full-time. She and her team work with top-tier rail clients, helping them proactively manage their day-to-day logistics operations. Karen and her team have gotten very creative with routing trains so that the trains can provide service to their customers. They must analyze data and use detailed reports to determine the best methods to help customers and have successfully offered solutions to assist with such challenges from the carriers.

IntelliTrans has over 25 years of experience in the rail industry, providing managed rail transportation services to monitor, manage, and automate freight rail services. For one customer, IntelliTrans reduced the rail fleet size by 5%, despite increased sales; key customer inventory was reduced by 50%, and an issue where an average of 90 misrouted or lost railcars/month was resolved.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business unit (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Learn more at our website, linked here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/644c9134-776a-46f3-a0fa-3186325eb037