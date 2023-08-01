Associa Sponsors 39th Annual National Night Out

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to continue its support of National Night Out (NNO), an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood safety. As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, that educates parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety.

Associa will again sponsor both NNO’s 2023 national event, which takes place Tuesday, August 1st and its 2023 Texas event to be held on Tuesday, October 1st. Associa branches will stage public safety events and promote awareness at communities managed by the company. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items will be distributed to NNO event attendees who attend a variety of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community events. In addition, ASK’s mascot, Scout the Safety Dog will make an appearance at many locations.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Millions of neighbors in thousands of communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and related events that feature safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and visits from emergency personnel. The program’s goal is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make them safer, more caring places to live.

“Associa is proud to continue our partnership with National Night Out for the 13th consecutive year,” said Andrew Fortin, Esq., Associa Senior Vice President, External Affairs. “We are dedicated to providing our partner communities with superior management and lifestyle services and this relationship is only one of the many initiatives which we pursue to achieve this goal.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

