BreakAway, Triseum, and Nintendo Lead the Global Serious Games Market, Poised to Reach $22.54 Billion by 2027

The global serious games market experienced remarkable growth, reaching $10.18 billion in 2023 from $8.31 billion in 2022, showcasing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, projecting a value of $22.54 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 22.0%.

Major players in the serious games market covered in the report include BreakAway Ltd., Designing Digitally Inc., Triseum LLC, Revelian, Promotion Software GmbH, Learning Nexus Ltd., Nintendo Co Ltd., Serious Game International, Ccs Digital Education, Grendel Games, MPS Interactive Systems, BreakAway Ltd., Tata Interactive Systems, Tygron, and Triseum LLC.

Serious Games Overview:

Serious games are designed to promote learning and behavior change, imparting specific skills, knowledge, and attitudes. They blend learning techniques, game mechanics, and structures to create captivating and entertaining experiences.

Main Platforms and Applications:

Serious games are utilized across various platforms, including smartphones, consoles, PCs, and others. Applications of serious games encompass simulation and training, research and planning, advertising and marketing, human resources, and other areas. The end users of serious games include education, healthcare, aerospace and defense, government, retail, media and entertainment, and other verticals.

Emerging Technological Infrastructure:

A key trend in the serious games market is the integration of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, virtual reality, and metaverse. Virtual reality provides a real-time and interactive learning environment, enabling users to experiment with new skills, learn from mistakes, and advance professionally.

Regional and Country Outlook:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the serious games market in 2022, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Market Value and Revenues:

The market value includes revenues earned by entities providing cognitive training and physical rehabilitation. It encompasses the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators, whether to other entities or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market also includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

