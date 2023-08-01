Zeem Solutions to Provide Hertz Electric Vehicle Charging at Los Angeles International Airport

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeem Solutions (“Zeem” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (EV) transportation as a service company, has announced a partnership with Hertz to provide fast charging and other services for the rental company’s fleet of EVs at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

“Supplying charging for Hertz’s fleet of electric vehicles at LAX, one of the busiest airports in the world, is a testament to our operational excellence and industry-leading electric vehicle fleet solutions,” said Paul Gioupis, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeem. “Zeem’s fast charging and ancillary operations enable Hertz to better serve its customers at LAX with zero-emission transportation.”

“We look forward to continuing to expand our EV fleet at LAX and other locations around the country as we build the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America,” said David Payne, Senior Director of EV Charging Solutions at Hertz. “Partnering with Zeem for EV charging needs will allow us to continue providing an exceptional EV rental experience to our customers.”

Zeem’s Los Angeles charging depot, located within a mile of LAX, provides on-site charging, parking, security, scheduled maintenance, and cleaning for EV fleets including cars, vans, buses, and trucks (Class 1 through 8) at a lower cost than owning and operating a gas or diesel fleet. Zeem’s LAX depot experiences industry leading charging utilization, and upon completion of its infrastructure build out this year, it will be one of the largest commercial EV charging hubs in the US – with 82 DC fast charging ports and 10MW of grid interconnection.

In July 2022, Zeem secured a $50 million investment from affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (collectively, “ArcLight”), a leading infrastructure investor with a focus on electric power and renewables, which is enabling Zeem to expand its business model to new high-demand locations nationwide. ArcLight and Zeem are collaborating on co-locating large scale charging depots at ArcLight’s power generation sites in key strategic locations, including the ports of Long Beach, CA and Newark, NJ.

###

About Zeem Solutions

Zeem Solutions builds and operates zero-emission fleet depots that enable fleets to seamlessly switch to electric vehicles. Basic fleet-as-a-service amenities include vehicle leasing, charging, secured parking, maintenance and cleaning, and lounge space for drivers. In addition, depots are used for opportunity charging for high-mileage fleets. Zeem is deploying depots in strategic locations to accelerate fleet electrification and zero emission mobility, serve as centers of technological innovation, and support the growing clean energy economy. For more information, please visit www.zeemsolutions.com.

Attachment