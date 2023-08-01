ChannelPro Honors ConnectWise with Reader’s Choice Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), has been honored with gold, silver, and bronze awards for the ChannelPro SMB Readers' Choice Awards. ConnectWise was awarded gold for Best Quoting Vendor (ConnectWise CPQ) for the third year and won gold for Best RMM Vendor (ConnectWise RMM). The company won silver again for Best Managed Security Service Provider, another silver award for Best PSA Vendor (ConnectWise PSA), and bronze for Best Documentation Vendor (BrightGauge).



"Receiving awards based on reader feedback is a special honor. We love knowing that readers who participate in the channel and successfully use our products take the time to vote and recognize ConnectWise each year," said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. "To be given gold for Best Quoting Vendor and Best RMM Vendor is exciting and indicates our mission of providing the solutions TSPs need to achieve their most ambitious vision of success. Hearing that our partners in the channel are happy with our solutions is a privilege."

ChannelPro magazine readers and ChannelPro Network members submitted votes on the publication's website. The Reader's Choice Awards focus on SMB and partner-friendly solutions, services, and programs in today's channel. Readers select the most satisfying vendor, distributor, and professional organization that meets their unique business needs, including the work styles and budgets of businesses of different sizes and partner organizations.

The survey garnered votes from 727 channel VARs, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), integrators, system builders, and IT consultants, resulting in gold, silver, and bronze awards for each category.

"This year's increase in voters just proves that there is strength in the relationship between vendors, distributors, and professional associations," said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. "Seeing readers submit votes for the brands they trust shows others what leaders in the channel are doing and generates more competition for the future. We are excited to see how far these brands go over the next year."

For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers’ Choice Awards, visit www.ChannelProNetwork.com. To learn more about ConnectWise, visit www.ConnectWise.com.

