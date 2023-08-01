Rail Asset Management Market Surges to $11.17 Billion in 2023, Driven by Rising Investments in Rail Infrastructure and Digitalization Projects

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Asset Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rail asset management market grew from $10.51 billion in 2022 to $11.17 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The market is expected to grow to $14.11 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Major players in the rail asset management market covered in the report include Siemens, Hitachi, Wabtec, DXC Technology, L&T Technology Services, SAP, Capgemini, Cisco, Accenture, Atkins, Trimble Inc., WSP, Tego, KONUX, Oxplus, Bentley Systems, Trapeze Group, Uptake, Huawei, Cyient, Assetic, Machines With Vision, and ZEDAS, SNC-Lavalin, and Bombardier.

Rail asset management includes solutions for improving rail asset management, such as design, construction, operations, maintenance & support, traffic planning, infrastructure management, communication network, station control, and rail-facility information management. These solutions enable timely monitoring and efficient scheduling of assets with reduced downtime.

The main types in rail asset management solutions are asset performance management, analytics, asset planning and scheduling, security, workforce management, and others. These solutions are offered through professional services and managed services and deployed through cloud and on-premise locations. Rail asset management solutions can be applied in areas such as rolling stock and infrastructure.

The companies operating in the rail asset management market are increasingly undergoing strategic partnerships and collaboration to improve their financial position, strengthen their product portfolio, and expand their global presence.

Europe was the largest region in the rail asset management market in 2022, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the rail asset management (DAM) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the rail asset management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Rising investments in rail infrastructure and digitalization projects worldwide contribute to the demand for the rail asset management market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.17 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.11 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

