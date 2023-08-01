Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products Drives the Global Botanical Extracts Market to $9.37 Billion in 2027

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanical Extracts Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global botanical extracts market is projected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2022 to $6.54 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its growth, reaching $9.37 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.4%.

Major players in the botanical extracts market, including International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kalsec Inc., Dohler GmbH, Haldin Natural, Synthite Industries Ltd., MB-Holding GmbH & Co KG, Synergy Flavors, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., Kuber Impex Ltd., Indesso, Synergy Flavors, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Nexira, and Lipoid-Kosmetik, are covered in the report.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a Truly Global Perspective: The report covers 50+ geographies, providing a comprehensive understanding of the global botanical extracts market.

Assess Impact of COVID-19: Understand how the market has been affected by the pandemic and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Analyze Geopolitical Events: Assess the influence of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the botanical extracts market.

Navigate High Global Inflation: Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth and devise strategies to thrive in such economic conditions.

Create Regional and Country Strategies: Leverage local data and analysis to develop effective regional and country-specific strategies.

Identify Growth Segments: Identify lucrative growth segments for investment to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Outperform Competitors: Utilize forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors in the botanical extracts market.

Understand Customer Behavior: Gain insights into customer preferences and behavior based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark Performance: Benchmark performance against key competitors to identify areas for improvement and stay ahead in the market.

Support Decision-Making: Use reliable high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations and make well-informed decisions.

Botanical extracts refer to plant materials with concentrated therapeutic properties, obtained through extraction with a solvent. These extracts are used as ingredients in dietary supplements.

The main technologies in the market for botanical extracts include CO2 extraction, solvent extraction, steam distillation, enfleurage, and others. CO2 extraction, also known as supercritical CO2 extraction, is a modern technology for producing lipophilic plant extracts. These extracts are derived from various sources such as spices, herbs, flowers, leaves, and others, and are available in liquid, powder, and semi-solid forms. They find applications in the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cosmetics industries.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the botanical extracts market, with major companies developing extracts with increased bioavailability.

For instance, in September 2022, Layn Natural Ingredients, a China-based manufacturing company providing innovative natural and functional botanical extract ingredients, launched bio+Quercitrin, a highly bioavailable form of Quercetin for nutraceutical use. This potent antioxidant flavonoid scavenges free radicals and decreases oxidative stress. Bio+Quercitrin, with its ribose molecule, offers six times greater absorbability and permeability in the small intestine than conventional Quercetin. It is a stable, soluble, and bioavailable form suitable for human and pet health, providing an alternative for patients with spasticity who have difficulty swallowing pills.

North America dominated the botanical extracts market in 2022, with coverage also including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The growing demand for convenience food products propels the botanical extracts market, as these extracts are used to enhance the color and flavor of high-fat and ready-to-eat foods, such as meat. The market for botanical extracts is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increased demand for convenience foods.

The botanical extracts market comprises sales of botanical extracts products containing potent bioactive compounds derived from petals, stems, roots, and bark. The market value represents the revenues gained from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations, in terms of USD.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Botanical Extracts Market Characteristics



3. Botanical Extracts Market Trends And Strategies



4. Botanical Extracts Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Botanical Extracts Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Botanical Extracts Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Botanical Extracts Market



5. Botanical Extracts Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Botanical Extracts Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Botanical Extracts Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Botanical Extracts Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Botanical Extracts Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

CO2 Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Steam Distillation

Enfleurage

Other Technology

6.2. Global Botanical Extracts Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Spices

Herbs

Flowers

Leaves

Other Source

6.3. Global Botanical Extracts Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Liquid

Powder

Semi-Solid

6.4. Global Botanical Extracts Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

7. Botanical Extracts Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Botanical Extracts Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Botanical Extracts Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ecyxr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment