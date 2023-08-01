New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self Healing Network Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480025/?utm_source=GNW

, CommScope Holding Company Inc., Appnomic Systems Pvt Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infosys Limited, BT Group plc, and Elisa Polystar.



The global self healing network market is expected to grow from $0.76 billion in 2022 to $1.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.74%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $3.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.41%.



The self healing network market includes revenues earned by entities by offering self-healing network services such as professional services, managed services, training, and support services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The self-healing network market consists of sales of network automation, and network configuration tools with self-healing capabilities that are used to provide self healing network services.



Values in this market are "factory gate" values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Self healing network refers to a network architecture or system that can automatically detect and repair faults or errors, without the need for human intervention. The self-healing feature can improve network reliability and reduce downtime, making it a critical component in many industries.



North America was the largest region in the self healing network market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the self healing network market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of a self-healing network are solutions and services.Solutions refers to a collection of software, applications, programs, and IT services that are offered to companies in an effort to support specific business processes.



The network types include physical, virtual, and hybrid deployments on premises and are suitable for applications such as network provisioning, network bandwidth monitoring, policy management, security compliance management, root cause analysis, network traffic management, network access control, and others. They are used by various verticals such as information technology and information technology-enabled services (IT and ITES), banking, financial services, and insurance, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, telecom, retail and consumer goods, education, and others.



The adoption of cloud computing is driving the growth of the self healing network market going forward.Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services over the internet, including servers, storage, databases, software, analytics, and more, without the need for on-site infrastructure or hardware.



The adoption of cloud computing introduces network complexities and demands for scalability, resilience, and reliability.In response, self-healing networks leverage automation, real-time monitoring, and analytics to optimize network performance, reduce downtime, and enhance security.



For instance, in December 2021, according to Eurostat, a Europe-based intergovernmental organization, 41% of EU enterprises used cloud computing 2021, primarily for hosting their e-mail systems and storing files in electronic form, an increase of 5% compared to 2020. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of cloud computing is promoting the growth of the self healing network market.



Integration of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the self healing network market.Companies operating in the self-healing network market are adopting innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Spark New Zealand Limited, a New Zealand-based telecommunications and digital services company launched the Optical Transport Network (OTN 2), which has self-healing capabilities to automatically restore services after things like natural disasters. Spark uses WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) technology to provide speeds of up to 200 Gbps.



In November 2022, Verizon Business, a US-based provider of communication and technology solutions, including self-healing networks, partnered with Wipro, an Indian technology services company to offer Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions aimed at accelerating network modernization and cloud transformation for businesses. Through this multi-year collaboration, Wipro will assist customers in transitioning from traditional hardware, application, and service deployments to automated, secure, and self-healing network service environments.



The countries covered in the self healing network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The self-healing network market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides self-healing network market statistics, including self-healing network industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a self-healing network market share, detailed self-healing network market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the self-healing network industry. This self-healing network market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________