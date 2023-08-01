E-pharmacy Market Revenues to Reach USD 174.57 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " E-pharmacy Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 92.28 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.60% during the forecast period.

E-pharmacy provides medicines to consumers through the internet. It cuts down the long chain of distributors and directly provides medicine to the end user at a lesser price. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the e-pharmacy market to new heights, and the trend is expected to continue. The rise in internet users and increased access to web-based services are expanding the market in developing countries, offering more opportunities in the years to come. However, illegal online pharmacies and low penetration in rural areas in developing countries are major challenges to be aware of.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 92.28 billion Market Size (2028) USD 174.57 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.60% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased access to web-based and online services. Rising implementation of e-prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare services.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global E-pharmacy Market?

The market is moderately competitive, with a few dominating players. These players are adopting various marketing strategies to gain a higher market share, especially in developing regions that offer lucrative opportunities.

The significant players in the global e-pharmacy market are:

CVS Health Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Express Scripts Holdings)

Giant Eagle Inc.

Optum Rx Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Boots Alliance (Walgreen Co.)

Amazon.com Inc.

Axelia Solutions (Pharmeasy)

Apex Healthcare Berhad (Apex Pharmacy)

Apollo Pharmacy

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

Netmeds.com

Key Highlights from the Global E-pharmacy Market Report :

Over-the-Counter Drugs Segment Expects Fastest Growth

The growing tendency of self-medication in developing regions is driving the demand for OTC drugs. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are switching from prescription to OTC drugs, leading to increased accessibility for customers.

The economic benefits of OTC drug usage, including cost savings and avoidance of clinical visits, are expected to aid the market.

Countries like India are planning to permit the sale of certain medications without prescription in the future.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

The higher number of internet users and adoption of online services in North America are helping the region dominate the e-pharmacy market.

The growing prevalence of minor illnesses is increasing the demand for OTC medications, driving e-pharmacy dependence.

The concentration of market players and the incorporation of advanced technologies are improving customer experience.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global E-pharmacy Market?

In September 2022, Amazon stated that it was planning to sell prescription medications online in Japan by collaborating with small and medium-sized pharmacies.

In September 2022, Walmart Canada and Canada Health Infoway entered a partnership. Infoway's PrescribeIT electronic prescribing service is now accessible in 14 Walmart Canada pharmacies in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global E-pharmacy Market Based on Drug Type, Product Type, and Geography.

By Drug Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Prescription Drugs Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Skin Care Dental Cold and Flu Vitamins Weight Loss Other Product Types

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



