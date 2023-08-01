Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Revenues to Reach USD 696.64 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 523.28 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period.

Blood pressure cuffs are medical devices used to measure blood pressure. Blood pressure monitoring is crucial for evaluating health and diagnosing related conditions. Product advancements, like combining cuff-based BP and continuous interpolative BP monitoring, are driving the market's growth. The increasing demand for constant monitoring and support for patients is expected to boost the adoption of blood pressure cuffs in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 523.28 million Market Size (2028) USD 696.64 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.89% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing prevalence of hypertension globally. Increasing demand for constant monitoring and support.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

The market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. The significant players in the global blood pressure cuffs market are,

American Diagnostic Corporation

Baxter

Cardinal Health

Elanor Surgicals

GE Healthcare

Halma PLC

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medline Industries Inc.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare

Spengler SAS

W.A. Baum Co. Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report - Over the next few years, the home blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5.3%.

- Over the next few years, the home blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5.3%. North America Wearable Medical Devices Market Report - The North American wearable medical devices market size is expected to grow from USD 13.84 billion in 2023 to USD 28.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report :

Automated Blood Pressure Cuffs in High Demand

Automated blood pressure cuffs use sensors and an oscillometer to analyze blood pressure.

Increasing obesity rates globally are expected to drive the growth of this segment, as obesity is a risk factor for hypertension and cardiac diseases. Various studies indicate rising obesity rates in the United States and China, contributing to the demand for monitoring devices.

Advancements in technology have improved the accuracy of automated blood pressure cuff devices, boosting their adoption.

North America Witnessing Significant Adoption Rates

North America is expected to dominate the global market for blood pressure cuffs throughout the forecast period. The United States is expected to have a significant market share in the region.

The major reasons for this growth potential in the region identified by Mordor Intelligence are: The increasing prevalence of hypertension. Growing demand for blood monitoring devices. The presence of market players. Well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Various initiatives in the region, such as the Blood Pressure Cuff program in New York State, are expected to increase the demand for blood pressure cuffs.





What are the Latest Developments in the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market?

In September 2022, Garmin launched a smart blood pressure monitor with adjustable cuffs, which allows users to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure at home.

In February 2022, Inbody introduced the new BP 170 one-touch automatic blood pressure cuff monitor, which allows individuals to self-record and track key health metrics at home.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Based on Usage, Product Type, End User, and Geography.

By Usage (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Reusable Disposable

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Manual Automated

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hospitals Clinics Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Clot Management Devices Market Report - The clot management devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years.

- The clot management devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years. South America Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report - The South American cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the next five years.

- The South American cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the next five years. Iran Diabetes Care Devices Market Report - The Iranian diabetes care devices market size is expected to grow from USD 752.91 million in 2023 to USD 938.26 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment