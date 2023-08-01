Wireless Router Market Revenues to Reach USD 21.65 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Wireless Router Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 13.94 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.

Wireless routers include wireless access points that are used to provide access to the internet or a private computer network. They function in a wired local area network, wireless-only LAN, or the mixed wired and wireless network. The primary factor for the progress of wireless technology is the regularly changing standards set for improving routers. These standards are revised regularly to enhance network throughput in terms of maximum speeds and transmission capabilities.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.94 billion Market Size (2028) USD 21.65 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia -Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Regularly changing standards set for improving routers. The increasing demand for faster internet connectivity among consumers.

Who are the Top Companies in the Wireless Router Market?

The global wireless router market is highly competitive, with numerous major players. In terms of market share, a few major players are currently dominating the market.

The noteworthy players holding the global wireless router market are:

D-Link Corporation

Belkin International Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Limited

Netgear Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Limited

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

Mercury-PC

Buffalo Americas Inc.

Edimax Technology Co. Limited

Amped Wireless

Cisco Systems Inc.

Linksys Holdings Inc.

Key Highlights from the Wireless Router Market Report :

The Residential Sector is Expected to Record Significant Adoption

The internet demand among various households has been increasing with the increase in connected devices. As per the Ericsson Mobility Report 2021, by the end of 2026, the company estimates 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide, accounting for around 40% of all mobile subscriptions.

Most households are being transformed into smart homes that involve the internet to facilitate many functions. The advent of smart TVs and smart speakers, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, have boosted the growth of the wireless router market.

United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

The United States is one of the most mature markets for fixed broadband internet connections. In 2021, approximately 90% of US individuals had internet access. Such a huge population using the internet is projected to boost the demand for wireless routers in the country over the forecast period.

The existence of major technological giants coupled with the high adoption of technological trends in the country is boosting the market for wireless routers. The fixed broadband market is mature.

What are the Latest Developments in the Wireless Router Market ?

In August 2022, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) presented the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro, a gaming router that would deliver ultrafast Wi-Fi 6 and 10 Gbps ethernet.

In January 2022, TP-Link announced the launch of Aginet, a solution for internet service providers. Via the Aginet flag, TP-Link will release a comprehensive range of products and solutions, together with Wi-Fi routers, Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi, GPON OLT, GPON Wi-Fi routers, VDSL modem routers, and 4G/5G routers.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Wireless Router Market Based on Component Type, End-user Industry, and Geography:



By Component Type By Wi-Fi Band Single Band Dual Band Tri Band

By End-user Industry Residential Business/Commercial BFSI Education Healthcare Media and Entertainment Other End-user Industries

By Geography North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Rest of Europe (Italy, Nordics) Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific (South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ANZ) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, among others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others)



