Carbon Neutral Data Centre Market Set to Soar Past USD 33.28 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Carbon Neutral Data Centre market , renewable energy integration, adoption of energy-efficient hardware and infrastructure, use of advanced cooling technologies, implementation of carbon offset programs, green building design and construction, implementation of sustainable data centre practices, focus on waste management and recycling, utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning for energy optimization, the emergence of green certifications and standards are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A carbon neutral data center is a data center that emits no net carbon dioxide emissions. This can be achieved by using renewable energy sources to power the data center, or by offsetting the carbon emissions from the data centre by investing in carbon offset projects. Carbon-neutral data centres are helping to reduce the environmental impact of the digital economy.

Colocation Data Center Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Colocation data center type dominated the global market owing to its cost-efficiency. It also provides scalable solutions, allowing businesses to expand their IT infrastructure as their needs grow easily. This flexibility enables organizations to adapt to changing demands and optimize resource utilization, making colocation data centers a preferred choice for achieving carbon neutrality.

IT and Telecommunication is the Leading End-use Segment

In terms of End-use, the IT and telecommunication segment is the leading segment due to the data-intensive operations. In addition, the industry operates in a highly regulated environment, with data protection and privacy regulations becoming increasingly stringent. Data centres used by this sector must comply with strict regulations, including environmental and energy efficiency standards. This drives the demand for carbon-neutral data centers that align with the industry's regulatory requirements.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to Digital Transformation

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on digital transformation. It is also home to several technology powerhouses and emerging economies with a thriving IT sector. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have grown substantially in IT infrastructure and digital services. This growth translates into a higher demand for data centers and an increased focus on sustainability.

Key Developments in Carbon Neutral Data Centre Market

In January 2023, Equinix acquired Infomart Data Centers, a provider of colocation services in the United States. This acquisition gave Equinix a stronger position in the North American market for carbon-neutral data centers.

Key Questions Answered in Carbon Neutral Data Centre Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

