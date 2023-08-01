HVAC Market Revenues to Reach USD 95.64 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " HVAC Market Size Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 62.33 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period.

HVAC services include the construction, installation, and servicing of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems in buildings. Advantages of HVAC systems include energy efficiency and improved results. The growing use of air conditioners in homes and offices is driving the need for HVAC services. Growth in the construction industry and rising disposable income in developing countries are expected to positively influence the market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 62.33 billion Market Size (2028) USD 95.64 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.94% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Technological innovations and climate changes. Growth in the construction industry.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global HVAC Market?

The market is favorably competitive and consists of several prominent players. Major players are focused on expanding their consumer base across countries by leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives. Existing companies are also acquiring start-ups working on HVAC services technologies to strengthen their production capacities.

The significant players in the global HVAC market are,

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Electrolux AB

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International Inc.

Fujitsu General Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd

Nortek Global HVAC

Key Highlights from the Global HVAC Market Report :

Growth in the Residential Segment

HVAC services in the residential sector are driven by the growing global population, leading to new installations.

Developed regions like Europe and North America rely on maintenance and replacement services.

Rising global temperatures and improving living standards in developing nations are expected to increase the demand for air conditioning systems. Proper building insulation and irregular-speed heat pumps can significantly improve HVAC efficiencies and reduce homeowner costs.

United States to Experience Significant Growth

Government support, higher budget allocations, and increasing housing affordability are contributing to the growth of the residential construction sector in the United States.

Construction activities, rapid urbanization, infrastructural reforms, and HVAC unit replacements support the HVAC services market's growth. More than 90% of households in the United States have air conditioning equipment, driving the need for HVAC services in the region.

The HVAC industry is adopting smart technologies and IoT integrations in the country. Supportive state policies and regulations also influence the demand for HVAC services.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global HVAC Market?

In October 2022, Ingersoll Rand Inc. agreed to acquire SPX Flow’s Air Treatment business for USD 525 million.

In January 2022, Comfort Systems USA Inc. acquired MEP Holding Co. and its related subsidiaries, including Indianapolis-based Edwards Electrical & Mechanical Inc.





Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global HVAC Market Based on Implementation Type, End User, and Geography.

By Implementation Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) New Construction Retrofit Buildings

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Industrial

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Benelux Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global HVAC Market Report (2023-2028) .

