Osmometers Market Revenues to Reach USD 264.38 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Osmometers Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 129.80 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 15.29% during the forecast period.

Osmometer is an instrument used to estimate osmotic pressure in various solutions and compounds, including measuring sugars or salts in urine solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the osmometer market due to electrolyte disorders like hyponatremia associated with the virus. Demand for osmometers is rising due to increased research, clinical labs, and biopharmaceutical labs. The growing disease burden worldwide, especially cancer, is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Healthcare spending and demand for advanced laboratory equipment also positively affect the market. However, a lack of skilled labor could be a challenge.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 129.80 million Market Size (2028) USD 264.38 million CAGR (2023-2028) 15.29% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Application in diagnosing hyponatremia. Growing disease burden and increased research.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Osmometers Market?

The market is moderately competitive. Major local and regional players are focusing on innovative product launches and geographical expansions. The significant players in the global osmometers market are,

Advanced Instruments LLC

Precision Systems Inc.

ELITechGroup

ARKRAY Inc.

Nova Biomedical

ASTORI TECNICA

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerete GmbH

Löser Messtechnik

Key Highlights from the Global Osmometers Market Report :

Healthy Growth Potential of Freezing Point Osmometers

Freezing point osmometers are used to determine the osmotic strength of a solution by measuring changes in its freezing point due to solutes. They offer a precise linear correlation between osmolality and freezing point, making them preferred for osmotic strength measurements.

Major market players are focusing on R&D and product launches, leading to the development of new and reliable osmometers.

North America to Witness Significant Market Growth

North America is expected to experience significant market growth in the coming years due to high healthcare costs, increasing use of automated medical equipment, and technological advances in the region.

Spending on research and development has increased, with federally funded research centers investing heavily in developing new products to gain a competitive edge.

The number of deaths from diarrheal diseases has increased, leading to a higher demand for osmometers for accurate diagnosis. North America has key players and a well-established medical device industry, which further supports market growth in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Osmometers Market?

In September 2022, Trukera Medical launched ScoutPro Osmolarity System.

In September 2021, Advanced QC, a web-based program, was launched for manufacturer-recommended serum and urine osmometer controls, protinol protein-based controls, and renol urine osmolality controls.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Osmometers Market Based on Product Type, Sampling Capacity, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Freezing Point Osmometers Vapor Pressure Osmometers Membrane Osmometers

By Sampling Capacity (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Single-sample Osmometers

Multi-sample Osmometers





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Clinical Pharmaceutical and Biotech Other Applications

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hospitals Laboratory and Diagnostic Centers Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



