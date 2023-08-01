Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Revenues to Reach USD 328.76 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 236.72 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period.

The TIC industry significantly contributes to the global economy as it helps improve the quality of products used across industries by various end users. TIC services reduce yield recalls and maintain compliance with regulatory authorities and standards governing distinctive sectors. TIC services foster the safe development and adoption of technologies while maintaining compliance. They also provide the required certifications as specific industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automotive, and industrial manufacturing, necessitate internationally certified products and technologies.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 236.72 billion Market Size (2028) USD 328.76 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.79% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Introduction of advanced technologies across various sectors. High demand for inspection and testing at regular intervals across a few industries.

Who are the Top Companies in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market?

The global TIC market is anticipated to witness intense competitive rivalry. With high consolidation expected over the next few years, the competitive rivalry in the market is expected to increase further. ​

The noteworthy players holding the global TIC market are:

Intertek Group PLC

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas SA

UL Group

DNV GL

Eurofins Scientific SE

Dekra Certification GmbH

ALS Limited

BSI Group

SAI Global Limited

MISTRAS Group Inc.

Element Metech (Exova Group PLC)

TUV SUD Ltd

Applus Services SA

Kiwa NV

Key Highlights from the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report :

Food and Agriculture Segment to Dominate the Market

Consumer awareness of food quality and safety problems is increasing, predominantly as a result of debates around recent food recalls and the pandemic's increasing concern for cleanliness and safety. In the public and commercial food sectors, this awareness has created several standards for food safety and quality easier.

With the increased incidences of adulteration and substance mixing in food products, a reliable TIC system is needed. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more informed about hazards and fraud. Techniques for testing, certifying, and inspecting products ensure their quality, safety, and confidence.

APAC Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a noteworthy market share due to emerging markets in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, which have become attractive through the expansion of indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the launch of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.

Emerging Asian markets have become attractive spots through developing indigenous industries and subsequent acceleration in exports, the introduction of stringent standards, and rapid urbanization.

What are the Latest Developments in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market?

In May 2023, UL Solutions inaugurated its new office in Riyadh to serve clients in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Customers will now utilize fire safety, security, and sustainability services from this facility due to access to vital data and software products, tested theories, and tested science.

In January 2022, Bureau Veritas acquired PreScience, a US-based project management/construction management services leader for transportation infrastructure projects. PreScience’s service offering will spread out Bureau Veritas’ existing Buildings & Infrastructure portfolio of services.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Based on Service Type, Sourcing Type, End-user Vertical, and Geography:

By Service Type Testing and Inspection Service Certification Service

By Sourcing Type Outsourced In-house

By End-user Vertical Consumer Goods and Retail Food and Agriculture Oil and Gas Construction and Engineering Energy and Chemicals Manufacturing of Industrial Goods Transportation (Rail and Aerospace) Industrial and Automotive Other End-user Verticals

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Norway Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Qatar Turkey Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



