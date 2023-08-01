Seismic Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Seismic Services Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 5.44 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a series of lockdowns worldwide, which caused a major slump in demand for crude oil. As a result, the prices crashed, which made upstream activities economically unfeasible. Factors such as increasing exploration in offshore areas coupled with the strengthening of crude oil prices, making the upstream activities economically feasible, are likely to drive the market. Conversely, a lot of countries are shifting to renewable energy sources and ending their reliance on crude oil, which is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.44 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.34 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.10% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Middle East & Africa Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing exploration in offshore areas. Strengthening of crude oil prices.

Who are the Top Companies in the Seismic Services Market?

The market is highly concentrated. The noteworthy players in the global seismic services market are,

Halliburton Company

Briscoe Group Limited

CGG SA

Fugro NV

ION Geophysical Corporation

PGS ASA

Polarcus Ltd

SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Schlumberger NV

SeaBird Exploration PLC

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS

TGS ASA

Magseis Fairfield ASA (WGP Group Ltd)

China Oilfield Services Limited

Key Highlights from the Seismic Services Market Report :

Increasing Demand from the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

The offshore segment holds the largest share of the seismic services market. Offshore seismic data usually has much better quality than onshore due to several favorable conditions, such as repeatable and consistent sources, good conditions for coupling at sources and receivers, and the uniform property of water as the medium.

As per Baker Hughes, the total global average rig count was 1,747 in 2022, higher than the world average of 1,361 in 2021. With the increasing number of rigs, exploration activities will grow, which, in turn, is expected to drive the seismic services demand in the world.

MEA to Dominate the Market

Offshore seismic survey is the cheapest method of mapping oil and gas deposits. This approach tracks down subsurface structures and records data on refraction and reflection. Since the survey requires more than one source, several WGs are employed to collect data.

The Middle East & African region is witnessing increasing offshore exploration offshore West Africa, which has widespread untapped resources, initiating opportunities for the oil and gas exploration companies. Hence, explorations in this region are likely to drive the seismic services market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Seismic Services Market?

In February 2022, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil and gas company, revealed the discovery of between 1.5 to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in an offshore area located in the Emirate’s Northwest.

In January 2022, Shearwater GeoServices obtained contracts for two multicomponent surveys in offshore Western Australia with Santos, an oil and gas company.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Seismic Services Market Based on Service, Location of Deployment, and Geography:



By Service Data Acquisition Data Processing and Interpretation

By Location of Deployment Onshore Offshore

By Geography North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Iran Iraq Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



