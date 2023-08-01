Aesthetic Threads Market Revenues to Reach USD 204.14 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Aesthetic Threads Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 142.99 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period.

Aesthetic threads are medical sutures injected under the skin to lift and rejuvenate it. Thread lift procedures are popular for their minimal recovery time and convenience, attracting consumers worldwide. The global aesthetic threads market is driven by the rising use of minimally invasive treatments for anti-aging and facial rejuvenation. The increasing number of people aged 65 and over is expected to drive demand for aesthetic procedures in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 142.99 billion Market Size (2028) USD 204.14 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.38% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing use of minimally invasive treatments. Rise in facelift procedures.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Aesthetic Threads Market?

The presence of several regional and global companies makes the market fragmented.

The significant players in the global aesthetic threads market are,

Aesthetic Experts Lab

Aptos LLC

Croma Pharma

Healux Corporation

Menarini Group (RELIFE Srl)

Metro Korea Co. Ltd

N-Finders Co. Ltd

Medical Aesthetic Group

Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd (Sinclair Pharma)

OXXOT

JY MEDICINE Co. Ltd

Intraline

Key Highlights from the Global Aesthetic Threads Market Report :

Significant Growth in Facelift/Skin Rejuvenation Segment

Thread lift procedures are gaining popularity due to the increasing demand for non-surgical procedures worldwide. It is a much easier process for the patient, which involves getting filler-like substances instead of facelift surgery.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially impacted facelift procedures but may lead to a surge in the coming years due to postponed appointments.

Market players are launching new products, driving the growth of the thread lift segment.

North America to Continue Dominating the Market

Thread lifts have quickly become one of the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedures in the United States, especially among the older population. The demand for facelifts and blepharoplasty is significantly higher in the United States, contributing to the growth of the aesthetic threads market.

Increased product launches and company collaborations are driving the market for aesthetic threads.

The market is expected to register robust growth in North America as it is yet to reach its full potential, with a wide variety of indications and a large potential patient pool for cosmetic threads.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Aesthetic Threads Market?

In December 2021, Croma Pharma launched Anchor Plus PDO threads that offer greater integrity alongside more cogs, a stronger and more durable thread.

In September 2021, the Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini Group introduced Definisse double-needle threads in India.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Aesthetic Threads Market Based on Product Type, Application, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Suspension Thread Rejuvenating Thread

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Facelift/Skin Rejuvenation Ptosis

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Aesthetic Threads Market Report (2023-2028) .

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

