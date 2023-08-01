Oman Construction Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.76 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Oman Construction Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 6.60 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.

Oman's real estate market is estimated to move forward strongly and favorably as a result of the shifting trends that indicate investors are paying attention to the market. The real estate market has had an upturn since the third quarter of the previous year, supported by a strong structural base and an increase in demand after the pandemic dampened demand. The Oman government's new ownership plan, which permits foreigners to buy properties outside of integrated tourism complexes (ITC), along with a plethora of choices and actions, is anticipated to draw capital investments in the real estate market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.60 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.76 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.30% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Oman government's new ownership plan, which permits foreigners to buy properties outside of integrated tourism complexes (ITC). Increasing interest of investors.

Who are the Top Companies in the Oman Construction Market?

The Omani construction market is fragmented and highly competitive, with the influence of major international players. The market is expected to present opportunities for growth during the forecast period, which is expected to further drive market competition.

The noteworthy players holding the Omani construction market are:

Bechtel

Bouygues

McDermott

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd

Larsen and Toubro

Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons

Petrofac Ltd

Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd

SNC-Lavalin Inc.

VINCI

Bahwan Engineering Group

United Engineering Services

Al Hassan Engineering Co. SAOG

Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG

Khalid Bin Ahmed & Sons LLC

Oman Gulf Company LLC

Ray International Group

Key Highlights from the Oman Construction Market Report :

Sultanate's Economic Diversification Plan (Vision 2040) Boosting Market

The Omani government is focusing on pursuing market objectives by boosting the contribution of the five target sectors in the Ninth Five-Year Plan, including logistics, manufacturing, tourism, fisheries, and mining, as well as going forward with key strategic projects.

The Sultanate of Oman is fulfilling a successful model of economic diversification, remarkably the country’s trade liberalization in goods and services. The Omani tourism and hydrocarbon industries are the main components of the government’s economic diversification strategy.

Tourism is Expected to Drive the Commercial Construction Sector in Oman

Extensive marketing initiatives and trade fairs held have increased Oman's attractiveness abroad.

By 2040, Oman plans to diversify its economy away from oil and expects to generate more than OMR 9 billion (USD 22.5 billion) yearly from tourism. One of the economic goals of Oman's 2040 Economic Vision is to get more money from tourists.

What are the Latest Developments in the Oman Construction Market ?

In September 2022, Sembcorp Industries announced selling Tanweer Infrastructure Pte. Ltd 100% stake in its Indian subsidiary, Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (SEIL).

In July 2022, Veolia and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE, LSE: TTE, Paris: TTE) agreed to build one of Oman's largest solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to power a desalination plant in the city of Sur.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Oman Construction Market Based on Sector:

By Sector Commercial Construction Residential Construction Industrial Construction Infrastructure (Transportation) Construction Energy and Utility Construction



