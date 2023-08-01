Rice Market Revenues to Reach USD 423.80 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Rice Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 365.57 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



Rice is the most widely consumed staple food globally, especially in Asia, accounting for nearly 90% of rice production and consumption. It is cultivated in over 120 countries, with China and India accounting for 50% of the international rice production. Rice is the leading agricultural commodity, with the third-highest international production after maize and sugarcane. It is the staple food of over half of the global population, with the Asian, sub-Saharan African, and South American sections being the largest consumers.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 365.57 billion Market Size (2028) USD 423.80 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Constantly changing lifestyles and food habits. Growing food and restaurant sector.

Key Highlights from the Rice Market Report :



Growing preference for specialty rice varieties

The popularity of specialty rice has been gaining traction internationally, augmented by growing concerns about health and wellness. Compared to regular milled white rice, specialty rice varieties are rich in vitamins and minerals, aid good health, and are good sources of fiber.

Basmati rice is one of the best types of rice globally. It is in demand for its slender, sleek, tapering grains with a unique taste, aroma, and grain elongation quality upon cooking. Exports of the premium variety from India have an 85% share in the basmati export market.

APAC to Witness Significant Growth

Rice is the staple food of Asia and part of the Pacific. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization, approximately 90% of the global rice is produced and consumed in Asia. India and China are the leading producers of rice, with a production of 177.6 million metric tons and 211.4 million metric tons, respectively, in 2020.

China has also dominated production and continues to do so. Along with meeting its huge domestic demand, China also exports a significant quantity of rice worldwide. Major importers of Chinese rice are Ivory Coast, Korea, Egypt, Turkey, and Japan. Rice production is expected to remain high during the forecast period, given the high local consumption and global export demand.

What are the Latest Developments in the Rice Market ?

In March 2022, rice export prices from Vietnam rose as trade routes to China reopened, with some traders betting on additional demand from buyers looking for alternative sources due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In January 2022, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) introduced a new rice variety called 'TRY 5', suited for salt-affected soil in India.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Rice Market Based on Geography:

By Geography (Production Analysis, Consumption Analysis, Import Market Analysis by Volume and Value, Export Market Analysis by Volume and Value, and Price Trend Analysis) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China Australia India Thailand Vietnam Indonesia South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt



