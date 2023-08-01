Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM supports cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

54 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ locations in New England are participating in “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program for the 10th consecutive year to raise money for the Jimmy Fund

Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping to defy cancer this summer by contributing to the Jimmy Fund through their “A Chance for Kids & Families®” program. Donate $1, $3, $5, or $7.50, in recognition of 75 years of the Jimmy Fund, at participating Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM locations and do your part to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute patients and families.

“We are excited to participate in this program once again this year,” said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. “The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable.”

“We are grateful for the many years of support we have received from our partners, Burger King and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, as well as the generosity of their patrons,” said Alexa Woodward, assistant vice president, corporate partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. “It is incredibly special to see the difference that donations made through campaigns like ‘A Chance for Kids and Families’ can support the fight against cancer.”

To date, Henley Enterprises, has raised more than $340,000 for this program which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Participating VIOC locations:

222 Brighton Ave. (Rte 20)AllstonMassachusetts 02134
82 Mystic St. (Rte 3)ArlingtonMassachusetts 02474
640 Oak StreetBrocktonMassachusetts 02301
275 Boylston St.(Rte 9)BrooklineMassachusetts 02445
118 Cambridge StreetBurlingtonMassachusetts 01803
2485 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 2A)CambridgeMassachusetts 02140
1754 Revere Beach ParkwayEverettMassachusetts 02149
419 Main StreetFalmouthMassachusetts 02540
749 Worcester RoadFraminghamMassachusetts 01701
1988 Washington StreetHanoverMassachusetts 02339
775 River St. (Rte 110/113)HaverhillMassachusetts 01832
1294 Gorham StreetLowellMassachusetts 01852
800 Western Ave. (Rte 107)LynnMassachusetts 01905
100 BroadwayMaldenMassachusetts 02148
212 Salem St. (Rte 60)MedfordMassachusetts 02155
488 BroadwayMethuenMassachusetts 01844
11 Medway StreetMilfordMassachusetts01757
891 Worcester Rd (Rte 9/Rte 27)NatickMassachusetts 01760
90 Winchester St. (at Needham St.)NewtonMassachusetts 02461
216 Main St. (Rte 28)North ReadingMassachusetts 01864
175 Everett St.NorwoodMassachusetts 02062
148 Samoset St.PlymouthMassachusetts 02360
366 Centre StreetQuincyMassachusetts 02169
415 American Legion Hwy (Rt 60)RevereMassachusetts 02151
740 American Legion HighwayRoslindaleMassachusetts 02131
87 North St.SalemMassachusetts 01970
10 Paradise Rd.SalemMassachusetts 01970
193 Elm St Unit 110SalisburyMassachusetts 01952
1195 Fall River AveSeekonkMassachusetts 02771
182 Washington St. (Union Sq.)SomervilleMassachusetts 02143
494 Milford Rd.SwanseaMassachusetts 02777
425 High Plain StreetWalpoleMassachusetts 02081
557 Main St. (Rte. 20)WalthamMassachusetts 02452
402 West Center StreetWest BridgewaterMassachusetts 02379
15 Spring St.West RoxburyMassachusetts 02132
190 Main StreetWeymouthMassachusetts 02188
320 Montvale AvenueWoburnMassachusetts 01801
232 Loudon Road.ConcordNew Hampshire03301
50 Crystal Ave. (Rte 28)DerryNew Hampshire03038
3 Beehive DriveEppingNew Hampshire03042
1246 Hooksett Road (Rte 3A)HooksettNew Hampshire03106
420 West StreetKeeneNew Hampshire03431
1147 Union Ave.LaconiaNew Hampshire03246
665 Mast RoadManchesterNew Hampshire03102
1800 South Willow StreetManchesterNew Hampshire03103
540 Nashua StreetMilfordNew Hampshire03055
504 Amherst StreetNashuaNew Hampshire03063
2470 Lafayette RdPortsmouthNew Hampshire03802
15 Sonja DriveRindgeNew Hampshire03461
4 Manville RoadTiltonNew Hampshire03276
520 Reservoir AvenueCranstonRhode Island
02910
159 Putnam AveJohnstonRhode Island 02919
1130 Warwick AveWarwickRhode Island 02888
1600 Post Rd. (Rte 1)WarwickRhode Island 02888
    

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.
Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 230 quick-lube service centers in 9 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the Jimmy Fund
The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults.  The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

Press Contact: Kaitlin Jackson
Marketing Manager, Henley Enterprises
kjackson@vioc.net - 617-243-0404 x1601


