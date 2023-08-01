Veterinary Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 148.60 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Veterinary Services Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 116.99 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

With the increasing adoption of pets during the pandemic and rigid restrictions on traveling, and strict lockdown policies altogether, the focus on veterinary services increased. The government and NGOs for animals are also taking steps forward to start new initiatives. The upsurge in animal adoption, the rise in the prevalence of animal diseases, better animal health awareness, and the growth in research and development (R&D) and government initiatives globally are the major factors attributed to the growth of the veterinary services market. A substantial rise in the adoption of pet animals, including dogs, cats, and even horses, as companions of human beings has been observed over recent years. Furthermore, farm animals, such as cattle and swine, are also being taken in for various commercial purposes.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 116.99 billion Market Size (2028) USD 148.60 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.90% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers A substantial rise in the adoption of pet animals. Growth in research and development (R&D) and government initiatives globally.

The global veterinary services market is moderately concentrated, comprising several major players. There is a sustainable competitive advantage through innovations between companies.

CVS Group PLC

Ethos Veterinary Health

Greencross Limited

Idexx laboratories

Mars Inc.

Armor Animal Health (Animart)

Kremer Veterinary Services

FirstVet AB

CityVet Inc.

Zoetis

Elanco

ELIAS Animal Health

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Elekta

Key Highlights from the Veterinary Services Market Report :

Companion Animal Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

The companion animal segment in the veterinary services market is projected to hold a major market share. Various factors, such as the advancements and developments in veterinary services coupled with the increasing adoption of companion or pet animals internationally, are predicted to drive the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, there have been numerous developments globally for the proper management and accessibility of veterinary services and veterinary medicine to companion animals, which is likely to drive market growth.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

North America dominates the veterinary services market and is expected to continue its stronghold. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share due to factors such as rising animal adoption and cumulative per capita animal healthcare expenditure.

The mounting trend for pet adoption in the United States is also predicted to propel market growth.

In May 2022, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officially launched 175 Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVCs) with an investment of INR 278 crore.

In March 2022, Hacarus Inc. introduced its ECG platform along with DS Pharma Animal Health. It measures and analyzes the heart condition of dogs to detect cardiac disease, the second leading cause of death for canines.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Veterinary Services Market Based on Service, Animal Type, and Geography:

By Service Surgery Diagnostic Tests and Imaging Physical Health Monitoring Other Services

By Animal Type Companion Animal Farm Animal

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



