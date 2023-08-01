Helping Enterprises Build a Continuous Learning Culture, XINNIX Launches Self-Directed Learning Solutions

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XINNIX, a premier sales and leadership performance company, today announced its Self-Directed Learning programs, delivering an “Amazon-style approach” to help corporate leaders build a culture of continuous learning and maximize their organizations’ growth in a changing market.



“Many times companies want to reach their sales and revenue goals without focusing on training,” said Casey “Blade” Cunningham, Founder and CEO of XINNIX. “But training plays a vital role in helping teams gain the skills and best practices they need to be top performers. With our Self-Directed Learning model, we are giving businesses a flexible, efficient and effective way to build a culture of training, based on leaders’ and team members’ individual learning needs. The domino effect of our training solutions is ongoing organizational excellence.”

Research has demonstrated that investing in training delivers more than a 350% return on investment (ROI) in the workforce. That training can be especially critical to employees who want to be instrumental to their business’ success but need a pathway to get there. Indeed, only 20% of workers feel they have the expertise needed to be effective in the future.

XINNIX’s Self-Directed Learning programs for leaders, sales managers and sales professionals—incorporating the XINNIX system that has propelled growth at thousands of companies nationwide—enable individuals to work independently through predesigned and relevant learning activities. They help employees fill gaps as they surface and increase their future value by strengthening fundamental skills such as critical thinking, adaptability and more.

Some of the programs that leaders and their teams can tap into include the highly reputable XINNIX LEADx, XINNIX MANAGEx, and XINNIX SELLx training content.

Corporate teams can chart their own pathway to learning by choosing the exact online courses they want to participate in. Furthermore, each session allows participants to go at their own pace for a convenient and seamless learning experience. For more information, please contact 678-325-3500 and ask for a Special Forces team member.

About XINNIX

XINNIX: The Academy of Excellence is a premier sales and leadership performance company. The firm has won over 25 workplace culture awards and helped thousands of brands build companies that people want to be part of—translating into more disciplined operations, motivated team members and increased revenues. Contact the firm here or at 678.325.3500.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kimberley Brown for Incenter Marketing

p: 678.829.9075 e: patrice770pat@gmail.com

Related Links

