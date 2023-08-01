Global Betaine Market to Witness Robust Growth, Reaching $4.84 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Betaine Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global betaine market is projected to grow from $3.69 billion in 2022 to $3.91 billion in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to continue its growth, reaching $4.84 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5%.

Major players in the betaine market, including Associated British Food Plc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nutreco N.V., Solvay S.A., American Crystal Sugar Company, Amino GmbH, Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Sunwin Biotech Shandong Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Merck KGaA, Inolex Inc., Navneet Chemical, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, Akshar Enterprises, and Orison Chemicals Limited, are covered in the report.

Betaine is a neutral chemical compound of ammonia, known chemically as trimethyl glycine. It is obtained from sugar beets or synthesized with glycine and finds applications in medicine, liquid soap preparation, and pharmaceutical shampoos.

The main types of betaine are synthetic betaine and natural betaine. Synthetic betaine is an organic osmolyte chemical compound derived from the amino acid glycine. Various forms, including betaine anhydrous, betaine monohydrate, cocamidopropyl betaine, betaine hydrochloride, and others, are used in food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, personal care, detergents, and other applications.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the betaine market. Major companies are focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced solutions, such as artificial intelligence, to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in November 2022, Kensing LLC, a US-based manufacturer of specialty chemicals, acquired Hopewell, Virginia amphoteric surfactants, and specialty esters manufacturing operations from Evonik Corporation. This acquisition enables Kensing to expand its presence in personal care and home care ingredients and offer an expanded range of low-detergency products and services to customers. Evonik Corporation is a subsidiary of Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company.

North America dominated the betaine market in 2022, with coverage also including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products is expected to drive the growth of the betaine market in the coming years. Betaine is widely used in personal care and cosmetic products to help the skin adjust to moisture gains and losses and balance hydration. Its mildly soothing properties make it a common ingredient in cleansing blends to counteract potentially irritating effects of detergents.

For instance, in February 2022, L'Oreal, a French-based personal care company, reported significant sales growth in 2021, with global sales reaching $9.10 billion (€9.10 billion), up 15.4% year over year. L'Oreal's active cosmetics saw the biggest sales spike, up 28.4%, followed by professional products, L'Oreal Luxe, and consumer products at 18.5%, 16.5%, and 10% growth respectively. This rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products is driving the growth of the betaine market.

The betaine market comprises sales of betaine citrate and betaine aspartate. The market value represents the revenues gained from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations, in terms of USD.

