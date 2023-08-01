VoIP-Pal Receives Favorable IPR Institution Decisions

WACO, Texas, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has terminated Samsung’s involvement in Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs) filed against U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721 and denied T-Mobile’s request for joinder to those IPRs. The PTAB has also denied institution of T-Mobile’s corresponding IPR petition. As a result of these events, all IPR petitions against the Company have now been terminated. In total, VoIP-Pal has endured a total of 28 IPR petitions dating back to 2016.



“We are very happy to be finished with all the IPR challenges to our patents,” said Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal. “It is a very significant accomplishment for us to have survived 28 IPR challenges over the past seven years without losing a single claim. In addition to being done with IPRs, we have successfully eliminated all Alice section 101 challenges and consolidated our legal battles into the Western District of Texas in Waco where we are moving towards trials with Verizon, T-Mobile, and Amazon. Patience is a virtue.”

