Special Olympics Florida Announces New Board Member

CLERMONT, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida announced today the addition of Virginia M. Buchanan to its Board of Directors. Buchanan will begin serving immediately.



Buchanan is a shareholder at the Pensacola-based law firm of Levin, Papantonio, Rafferty, Proctor, Buchanan, O’Brian, Barr & Mougey, P.A. She has served as the lead or co-counsel on more than 50 jury trials, is considered one of the nation’s leading consumer lawyers, and has lectured extensively to bar associations, medical groups, and class-action lawyer organizations.

A graduate of the University of Florida and UF’s Levin College of Law, Buchanan has served on multiple Florida Bar committees and leads her firm’s medical negligence department. Buchanan has also served on several nonprofit boards in the Panhandle.

“We are incredibly grateful – and honored – to have Virginia join our board,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “She is a dedicated supporter of our athletes and our mission, and we are so fortunate she has chosen to bring her intellect, talent, and passion to our organization.”

Buchanan said she looked forward to building on the work that Special Olympics Florida has been doing for 51 years.

“Special Olympics Florida’s mission is to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and to create communities of inclusion and acceptance,” said Buchanan. “I am thrilled to be part of such a world-changing movement.”

About Special Olympics Florida: Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization serves 60,000 athletes statewide and seeks to build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec029fd-7b5f-45c9-b263-511eac1a7d27