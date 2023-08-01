New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480015/?utm_source=GNW

, Sharper Shape Inc., Arch Aerial LLC, Australian UAV Pty Ltd., Drone Services Canada Inc., Dronegenuity, and FlyGuys.



The global drone services market is expected to grow from $10.25 billion in 2022 to $13.92 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The drone services market is expected to reach $42.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.5%.



The drone services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as aerial construction surveys, pipeline inspection, real estate drone photography, and related services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Drone services refer to a new category of services centered around flying robots that can be remotely controlled or flown on their own using embedded systems with software-controlled flight plans. Drones are used to take pictures, do aerial inspections, and easily complete many other difficult tasks.



North America was the largest region in the drone services market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the drone services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drone services are drone platform service, drone MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) service, drone training, and simulation services.Drone platform services refer to those created around flying robots that can be remotely controlled or flown on their own utilizing inbuilt software-controlled flight plans, which are used for photography, surveying, and inspection.



The solutions offered include enterprise and point that are used for aerial photography and remote sensing, data acquisition and analytics, mapping and surveying, modeling, disaster risk management and mitigation, inspection and environmental monitoring, and others that are used by agriculture, infrastructure, oil and gas, logistic, and others.



The increasing use of commercial drones is expected to boost the growth of the drone services market going forward.A commercial drone refers to a drone that weighs less than 55 pounds and is designed for commercial use.



Commercial drones require training and simulation, maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.Hence, the increasing use of commercial drones is expected to boost the drone service market.



For instance, according to a report published by the Federal Aviation Administration, a US-based organization that issues and enforces regulations covering manufacturing, operating, and maintaining aircraft, 880,294 drones are registered in the US in 2023. 349,580 drones registered for commercial use in the US. Therefore, the increasing use of commercial drones is driving the growth of the drone services market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the drone services market.Major companies operating in the drone services market are developing innovative products with advanced features to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Wing Aviation LLC., a US-based company that designs, manufactures, and deploys delivery drones, launched a new drone delivery service. This service’s unique characteristic is that it should make it easier for users to order health and wellness products and have them delivered by drones to their residences. Each business shall be able to simply and swiftly deploy a small, dedicated fleet from its parking lot, on its roof, or in constrained locations next to the building due to the aircraft’s anticipated arrival in small containers that serve as miniature hangars.



In September 2022, Safe Pro Group Inc., a US-based developer of infrastructure and human safety and security solutions, acquired Airborne Response for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition of Airborne Response, Safe Pro aimed to increase its capacity to offer mission-critical solutions to both commercial and government clients, supporting their needs and successfully achieving their goals. The objective of Safe Pro was to immediately take advantage of Airborne’s experience to provide its government, business, and humanitarian customers with the advantages of drone-based technology for a variety of applications. Airborne Response is a US-based provider of mission-critical aerial intelligence drone services.



The countries covered in the drone services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The drone services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides drone services market statistics, including the drone services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a drone services market share, detailed drone services market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the drone services industry. This drone services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________