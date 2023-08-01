Submission Site for ISHLT 2024 Annual Meeting Abstracts Now Open

Chicago, IL, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) has opened abstract submissions for its 44th Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions in Prague, Czech Republic on 10-13 April, 2024. ISHLT2024 will feature educational content spanning the breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease.

“Abstracts and presentations are the cornerstones of every ISHLT meeting,” said ISHLT2024 Scientific Program Chair, Göran Dellgren, MD, PhD. “There is something for everyone to contribute, from interesting cases to late-breaking randomized clinical trials and presentations from medical students, nurses, allied health professionals to professors of a variety of disciplines. We hope the heart and lung transplantation community will submit their latest, best, and most important scientific work as well as novel and interesting clinical cases.”

Abstract submissions are accepted in three areas: Research Abstracts, Early Career Clinical Case Reports, and Late-Breaking Clinical Science. The ISHLT welcomes submissions from all specialists engaged in treating advanced heart and lung disease, particularly those working on novel therapies. ISHLT2024 will feature some of the most ground-breaking studies.

For more information about ISHLT2024, and to see full details on the Call for Abstracts, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2024.

