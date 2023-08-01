Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždės for the six months of 2023

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first six months of 2023 was EUR 98.1 million, or 3.5% lower than a year earlier (six-month sales revenue of EUR 101.7 million in 2023).

EBITDA in the first six months of 2023 was EUR 11.2 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 2.5 million a year ago.

In the first six months of 2023, the company generated a net profit of EUR 7.5 million. In the first six months of 2022, the company had a loss of EUR 0.8 million.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment