U.S. Venture Announces Inaugural 2022 Sustainability Report

Appleton, Wis., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Venture, Inc., whose vision is to be the very best provider of transportation products, sustainability solutions, and insight driving the world forward, is excited to announce the publication of their 2022 Sustainability Report. This is the company’s inaugural corporate sustainability report, highlighting the array of sustainability work in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) spaces across the enterprise. The report details U.S. Venture’s investment in team members, customers, the way business is operated, and how they care for their communities. The report also details the company’s commitment to scope 1 & 2 carbon neutrality by 2024.

“We believe transparency is key, which is why our dedication to sustainability is brought to life by thinking about sustainability in a broad context,” said Mercedes Bereza, vice president of marketing at U.S. Venture. “U.S. Venture is committed to Finding a Better Way through our initiatives to protect our people, planet, and natural resources. These principles embody our vision and have become a hallmark of our brand and our commitment to creating a more sustainable future."

U.S. Venture’s sustainability journey is rooted in the company’s purpose of Finding a Better Way. To solidify their promise of environmental stewardship, U.S. Venture commits to carbon neutrality of their scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory emissions by the end of 2024, as detailed below.

“True sustainability will not be accomplished by any one person, group, company, or government, said John Schmidt, president and CEO of U.S. Venture. “We must all come together as global citizens to identify common goals and embrace a spirit of willingness to be catalysts of change.”

A carbon-neutral strategy is one in which a company tracks its carbon footprint, typically implements a GHG emissions reduction plan, and then neutralizes the remaining emissions by purchasing carbon credits or Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). Looking forward, by the close of 2024, U.S. Venture commits to being carbon neutral for their previous fiscal year’s scope 1 and 2 GHG inventory, meaning they will either eliminate or offset these operational emissions using a combination of direct reductions and market-based mechanisms. For additional details, see the GHG section of this report page 22.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve taken significant steps to identify and collect the information that allows us to understand how our business practices affect the environment, our people, and communities,” said Susan Gilbert-Miller, vice president of sustainability at U.S. Venture. “The outcome of that journey is found within U.S. Venture’s first sustainability report. By sharing our progress, we aspire to show our commitment to sustainability while encouraging others to join us in creating a more sustainable future. Therefore, while this report reflects our improvements, we hope it will also inspire others to adopt actions that lead to a cleaner, more just, and secure tomorrow.”

To download the 2022 Sustainability Report, please visit their website or download the report here.

