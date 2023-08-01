UNCF Announces Promotion of Larry Griffith to Senior Executive Position for Programs and Student Services

Washington, D.C., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) leadership is pleased to announce the promotion of Larry A. Griffith to executive vice president for programs and student services.

“Thanks to the outstanding leadership of Larry Griffith, UNCF has become the nation’s largest provider of scholarships to students of color. UNCF annually awards more than 10,000 scholarships worth about $70 million, and supports more than 60,000 students in its programs, services and member institutions. His performance is exemplary and his commitment to supporting underserved students to go to and through college is unmatched. I am thrilled to announce his promotion and to support him in his continued success,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.

Griffith previously served as senior vice president for UNCF programs and student services. In his new role, he continues to be responsible for innovation, program development, strategic management, evaluation and staff leadership and development for UNCF’s almost 400 scholarships, programs, internships and fellowships.

“I am humbled and deeply grateful to Dr. Lomax and UNCF’s leadership for the confidence they have shown in me to continue my work at a higher level for this great organization. No one achieves alone. I am thankful to my team and colleagues for their outstanding work and dedication in supporting me over the years. I am glad to be at UNCF and to have them as a partner as we work together toward realizing UNCF’s vision of a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship and service to our nation,” said Griffith.

“For me, this is especially true at this time in the history of our nation when the bar has been set higher, and forces seem aligned to diminish the reality of and limit the opportunity for the expression and further development of Black excellence. The fight goes on!”

Under Griffith’s leadership, he has assisted UNCF to receive almost $500M in grants, including UNCF’s largest philanthropic corporate gift in its 79-year history from Boston-based financial services leader Fidelity Investments to launch and manage the Fidelity Scholars Program.

On Jan. 17, Fidelity donated $190 million to UNCF as part of its $250 million Invest in My Education (ME)℠ initiative in support of the company’s long-standing commitment to financial education and inclusion.

Between 2013 and 2023, Griffith led his team in awarding more than $957 million in scholarships and financial aid to more than 84,000 students across 1,600 colleges and universities.

Griffith joined UNCF in 2007 as vice president for the Gates Millennium Scholars Program, a $1.6 billion scholarship initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that is the world’s largest private scholarship program.

Prior to joining UNCF, Griffith served as executive director for national higher education relationship development and assistant vice president for the Middle States Regional Office for the College Board, director of undergraduate admissions and freshman aid and assistant dean in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Delaware, and associate director of admission and director of multicultural recruitment at Brown University.

Mr. Griffith was twice appointed by the Governors of Virginia to serve on the Board of Visitors of Norfolk State University. He currently serves on the National Commission on Asian American and Pacific Islander Research in Education (CARE). He is also a board advisor to Collegiate Directions Incorporated, and he has held several leadership positions in professional associations including the boards of the National Scholarship Providers Association, the Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admissions Counseling and the National Association for College Admissions Counseling. He is a member of the William and Mary Alumni Association, and he is active in his community through his involvement and membership in civic organizations.

Griffith holds a Bachelor of Science from the College of William and Mary and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Delaware.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Attachment