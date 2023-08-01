New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Mesh Network Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480007/?utm_source=GNW

The global wireless mesh network market is expected to grow from $7.41 billion in 2022 to $8.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wireless mesh network market is expected to reach $12.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The wireless mesh network market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as infrastructure mesh architecture, mesh architecture based on clients, and hybrid mesh architecture.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The wireless mesh network market also includes sales of Wi-Fi system and mesh router which are used in providing wireless mesh network services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A wireless mesh network refers to a network that is connected by wireless access point (WAP) nodes that have been installed at the locations of each network user. It is used to connect multiple Wi-Fi access points and expand the network coverage.



North America was the largest region in the wireless mesh network market in 2022. The regions covered in wireless mesh network report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main wireless mesh network radio frequency types are sub 1 ghz band, 2.4 ghz band, 4.9 ghz band, and 5 ghz band. Sub-GHz refers to a radio frequency that operates on the 868 MHz or the 915 MHz bands. The various mesh designs are infrastructure wireless mesh, and ad-hoc mesh with component that includes product, and service. The various applications are home networking, video surveillance, disaster management and rescue operations, medical device connectivity, and traffic management used in education, government, healthcare, hospitality, mining, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and smart cities and smart warehouses.



The increasing adoption of smart connected devices is expected to drive the demand for the wireless mesh networks (WMN) market going forward. Smart-connected devices are devices that are connected through different wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, wi-fi, and others. wireless mesh networks are used in smart connected devices to connect enabled devices to the network. Hence, increasing smart connected devices will create the demand for wireless mesh network. For instance, in May 2022, according to IoT Analytics GmbH, a Germany-based provider of IoT data analysis, the global IoT-connected devices are expected to increase by 18% to 14.4 billion in 2023. Further, it is estimated to reach 27 billion connected IoT devices by 2025. Therefore, the increasing adoption of smart connected devices will increase the demand for the wireless mesh networks market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the wireless mesh network market.Major companies operating in the wireless mesh network market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2022, Wyld Networks, a Sweden-based company enabling affordable IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity globally, launched Wyld Mesh and Fusion, a new mobile content delivery platform and wireless mesh networking technology. The platform has advanced data analytics and geolocation capabilities to provide required content at the right time to the right people and place through branded mobile applications.



In April 2023, Talent, a UK-based technology company acquired Integrated Design Techniques (IDT) for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, IDT will be incorporated into Talent’s Traffic division and the solutions of IDT will be integrated into Talent’s traffic technology suite.



Integrated Design Techniques (IDT) is a UK-based company that manufactures and develops multipoint-multipoint data communications solution, including wireless mesh network solutions.



The countries covered in the wireless mesh network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



