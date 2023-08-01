PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 August 2023

PAYPOINT PLC (THE ‘COMPANY’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Vesting of 2020 PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the RSP, following the completion of the two-year holding period, nil cost share options granted on 27 July 2020 were automatically exercised on 31 July 2023 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMRs’) listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company (‘shares’) as detailed below.

In accordance with the rules of the RSP, a number of shares were settled in cash by the Company in order to discharge the tax liability resulting from exercise of the options.

The midmarket value of the shares on the dealing day prior to the date of exercise was

488.75 pence per share.

PDMRs Number of shares granted under option Dividend equivalent shares accrued during deferral period



Total number of shares exercised Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due



Number of shares sold



Balance of shares retained Katy Wilde 6,281 973 7,254 3,408 0 3,846 Josephine Toolan 3,035 465 3,500 1,644 0 1,856 Simon Coles 3,889 599 4,488 2,108 0 2,380 Alan Dale 9,274 1,439 10,713 5,033 0 5,680 Jay Payne 3,354 516 3,870 1,818 0 2,052 Danny Vant 6,829 1,057 7,886 3,705 0 4,181 Ben Ford 7,166 1,111 8,277 3,888 4,389 0 Nicholas Wiles 29,721 4,623 34,344 16,135 0 18,209 Christopher Paul 3,092 476 3,568 0 0 3,568

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138