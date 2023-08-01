ADUSA Distribution Adds Chester, New York, Distribution Center to Supply Chain Network

CHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving closer to an integrated self-distribution network, ADUSA Distribution converted its newest distribution center located on Elizabeth Drive in Chester, N.Y. on July 30. Transitioned from C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC (C&S) this facility serves Stop & Shop and Hannaford stores with an anticipated volume of 65 million cases of product each year.

“We’re excited to welcome Chester into the supply chain network,” said Sanja Krajnovic, EVP, ADUSA Distribution & Transportation. “The conversion of the site is an important step in the completion of our work to move to a self-distributed network. We look forward to delivering our ‘Trusted to Always Deliver’ mission in Chester so the brands we serve can be depended on by their customers whenever, wherever, however they want to shop.”

The site features nearly 600,000 square feet of multi-temperature and freezer warehousing space. The yard features more than 350 trailer spots with nearly 100 dock doors to keep items moving in and out as seamlessly as possible. Nearly 500 people are employed at the site by ADUSA Distribution, ADUSA Transportation, and third-party labor providers, including C&S.

“There’s a great team in place at Chester and we’re excited for this opportunity to serve our brand partners more directly and continue to be a great neighbor in the Chester community,” said Sammy Tsang, Director, Operations for the Chester distribution center.

The supply chain network serving Ahold Delhaize USA companies is one of the most expansive on the East Coast, moving more than 1.2 billion cases in 2022.

About ADUSA Distribution & Transportation

ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation are the supply chain operations companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, providing distribution services to one of the largest grocery retail supply chains in the nation. ADUSA Distribution fosters a culture that inspires and empowers our associates to always deliver exceptional service and value. The team is supporting the supply chain network evolution to an integrated self-distribution model of the future, serving leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Interested applicants can search open positions at Chester and other locations by visiting www.adusadistributionjobs.com.

