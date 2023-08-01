New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zero Turn Mowers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480005/?utm_source=GNW

The global zero-turn lawn mowers market is expected to grow from $3.20 billion in 2022 to $3.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The zero-turn lawn mowers market is expected to reach $4.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The zero-turn mowers market consists of sales of LP zero turn mowers and electric zero turn mowers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A zero-turn mower refers to a riding lawn mower with a zero-degree turning radius which is controlled by two steering levers for quick 180-degree turns. This machine is frequently used to clean up the garden and to remove fields of grass or other types of grass.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the zero-turn mower market in 2022. The regions covered in zero-turn mower report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main zero turn mowers product types are less than 50 inches, 50-60 inches, and more than 60 inches.Less than 50 inches refers to the cutting width of the mower deck.



The various power sources are gas, and diesel with various horsepower’s includes low, and medium. The various applications are residential, and commercial channeled through direct sales, and indirect sales.



A rise in consumer interest in gardening activities is expected to propel the growth of the zero-turn mower market going forward.Gardening involves planning and maintaining an area of land that is either entirely or mostly used for the cultivation of flowers, herbs, or vegetables.



Zero-turn mowers are primarily designed for lawn mowing, which can also be used for a variety of gardening activities, including lawn maintenance, mulching, leaf removal, and edging.For instance, in August 2021, according to OEM Off-Highway, a US-based provider of product development solutions, the US lawn and garden equipment sales reached 16 million units with zero lawn mowers expected to increase by close to 9% in 2021.



Furthermore, in April 2021, according to Greenpal, a US-based online freelancing platform to connect landscapers to clients, the US total spend on gardening is 2.5 billion dollars in 2021. Therefore, a rise in consumer interest in gardening activities is driving the growth of the zero-turn mower market going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the zero-turn mowers market.Major companies operating in the zero-turn mowers market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2023, John Deere, a US-based manufactures of agricultural machinery and heavy equipment, launched Z370R Electric ZTrak Residential Zero, Turn Mower.It is uniquely designed with an electric motor that increases operator comfort due to less noise and vibration while mowing.



A typical outside extension cord and a grounded 110-volt outlet can be used to charge the mower without removing the batteries. It has a 42-inch Accel Deep mower deck that delivers the superior cut quality and increases machine durability.



In September 2020, DR Power Equipment, a US-based company engaged in a full line of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment acquired Mean Green Products LLC, for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, DR Power Equipment brings an innovative product to the zero-turn market, allowing customers access to a quieter, zero-emissions-producing, and minimal-maintenance option.



Mean Green Products LLC is a US-based company engaged in an electric lawn mower manufacturer.



The countries covered in the zero-turn mowers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



