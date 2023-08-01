New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Sensors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480004/?utm_source=GNW

The global robotic sensors market is expected to grow from $1.93 billion in 2022 to $2.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The robotic sensors market is expected to reach $3.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The robotic sensors market consists of sales of various types of sensors such as vision sensors, proximity sensors, actuators, and control systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Robotic sensors refer to sensor that are specifically designed for use in robotics and automation systems to measure the condition of the robot and its surrounding environment. It is commonly used to provide robots with information about their environment and to enable them to interact with it more effectively.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the robotic sensors market in 2022. The regions covered in robotic sensors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of robotic sensors are force and torque sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, position sensor, proximity sensor, vision sensor, and others.A force and torque sensor refers to a sensor that measures the amount of force and torque applied to an object or surface.



These are used in various end-users such as aerospace and defense, automotive process and packaging, logistics, manufacturing, and others.



The increasing adoption of robots for automation is expected to propel the growth of the robotic sensors market going forward.Robots refer to machines that are designed to perform tasks and are typically programmed to carry out specific functions, using a combination of sensors, actuators, and control systems.



The adoption of robots for automation helps in increasing productivity and minimizes the shortage of skilled labor, where robotic sensors are essential components that enable robots to perform their functions by interacting with the environment and carrying out useful tasks.For instance, in 2022, according to the World Robotics Report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a Germany-based non-profit organization, there has been a significant surge in the installation of new industrial robots across the globe.



It indicates that 517,385 new industrial robots were installed in factories worldwide in 2021, representing a remarkable year-on-year growth rate of 31%. Additionally, the total number of operational robots in use globally has also reached a new record of approximately 3.5 million units. Therefore, the increasing adoption of robots for automation drives the robotic sensors market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the robotic sensors market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2020, Omron Adept Technologies, a US-based provider of intelligent vision-guided robotics systems, launched a new mobile robot called the HD-1500.The HD-1500 is an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) that has been designed to handle heavy payloads of up to 1500kg, making it suitable for material handling applications in industries such as automotive, logistics, and manufacturing.



This unique product has the ability to transport heavy loads safely and efficiently, with its advanced safety features, such as it includes laser technology and, 360-degree safety scanning lasers used for simultaneous localization and safety functionality.



n March 2022, Zebra Technologies, a US-based provider of enterprise asset intelligence solutions completed the acquisition of Matrox Imaging for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Zebra’s portfolio of enterprise asset intelligence solutions by adding Matrox Imaging’s machine vision and video analytics technologies. Matrox Imaging is a Canada-based provider of imaging software, 3D sensors and hardware solutions for machine vision, medical imaging, and video analytics applications.



The countries covered in the robotic sensors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



