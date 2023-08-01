Virtual ‘Panda Paddle’ returns and empowers participants to ‘stand up’ for wildlife

Washington, DC, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Wildlife Fund (WWF) announces the return of its highly anticipated annual Panda Paddle event from August 4 to 13. This unique fundraising initiative encourages individuals to actively engage with nature, connect with like-minded conservationists, and contribute to WWF's global conservation efforts.

Panda Paddle is WWF’s premier athletic fundraising event aimed at raising awareness and funds for global conservation all while having fun on the water. Panda Paddle connects people to nature within their own communities. Given that the hottest day on record was just recorded this past July, WWF invites everyone to “cool off” and enjoy their favorite water activity such as standup paddling, kayaking, canoeing, and more. Panda Paddle is in its sixth year and over 3,000 paddlers have participated since 2018. The event has raised nearly $1 million for nature since its inception.

This year, for the first time, WWF will be hosting a virtual kickoff event with the founder of the Black Surfing Association East Coast branch, Lou Harris. Harris will join pro paddler and surfer Anthony Vela and Charles Sumpter, WWF’s Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for a conversation about the Black surfing experience over time and the need for greater representation in both water sports and conservation. This virtual event will take place on Wednesday, August 2 at 1:30pm ET. The event is open to the public and participants can register here.

To join Panda Paddle, interested individuals can register via WWF’s Panda Paddle website and sign-up as an individual or as part of a team. Registration requires a fee of $40, and while there is no minimum fundraising commitment, participants are encouraged to raise critical funds to support WWF's global conservation work. Between August 4 and 13, participants choose a preferred time and location to engage in their water activity, paddling with a purpose. As a token of appreciation, individuals who achieve significant fundraising milestones will receive exclusive rewards, including a Panda Paddle race shirt, a Panda Paddle beach towel, and other thank-you gifts. Moreover, all registrants will receive a Panda Paddle medal as a symbol of their commitment to conservation. The top fundraiser will receive a custom Infinity SUP paddleboard with Panda Paddle 2023's official artwork.

To spread inspiration and encourage others to get involved, WWF urges participants to share their photos using the hashtag #PandaPaddle on social media.

For more details and to register, please visit WWF’s website worldwildlife.org/paddle.

WWF is one of the world's leading conservation organizations, working in nearly 100 countries for over half a century to help people and nature thrive. With the support of more than 5 million members worldwide, WWF is dedicated to delivering science-based solutions to preserve the diversity and abundance of life on Earth, halt the degradation of the environment and combat the climate crisis.